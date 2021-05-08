Just In
House Of The Dragon Actress Olivia Cooke’s Cute High Ponytail Hairstyle Gives Retro Feel; Pictures Inside!
Knowing for her starring role as Emma Decody in drama-thriller series Bates Motel and Becky Sharp in miniseries Vanity Fair, American actress Olivia Cooke always steals the limelight. The beautiful actress, who believes in 'less is more' has truly justified it with her minimal looks, be it with dewy makeup or with her easy-going hair buns. However, recently when she experimented with her hairstyle and styled it flawlessly, she left us absolutely speechless. As she got ready for a photo and video shoot, she tied her hair into a high hairdo and looked super cute. She also styled her hair with a red band that gave us a retro touch. So, let us take a quick and closer look at her hairstyle for goals.
So, for the shoot, Olivia Cooke was dressed in a little red dress and looked very adorable in it. However, her amazing hairstyle upped the cuteness quotient and all the credit goes to her hairstylist Ali Pirzadeh, who made sure that every section of her hair and the hair accessories were on-point. To create the dazzling hairdo, he took all the tresses of Olivia and tied into a high ponytail. He made use of a ribbon-type hair tie to tie the ponytail. Her ponytail looked voluminous as the hairstylist beautifully added curls to it that gave a messy effect too. The fringes falling on her forehead suited her and enhanced her look. To give a finishing look to her retro-inspired hairstyle, the House Of The Dragon actress notched up her look with a red hairband.
Coming to her makeup, well, Olivia's makeup looked very dreamy and it was done by Marie Bruce. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, her base was kept flawless. Her eye makeup was the highlighting part of her entire makeup. The sky-blue shimmering eye shadow was applied all over her lids and to define and add drama to it, the makeup artist used a black eyeliner to outline the eye shadow part in a semi-circle form. The subtle kohl on her waterline and a nice coat of mascara upped her eye makeup. To balance the look, she went for a pink lip shade and looked extremely pretty. The red nail paint went well with her look. Her manicure was done by Naima Coleman.
The Sound Of Metal actress looked very pretty and we absolutely loved her aww-dorable hairstyle. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic CreditsL Olivia Cooke's Instagram