2 DIY Hair Oils To Fight Off Dandruff And Improve Hair Growth
Nothing ruins your perfect colour block dress than a head full of dandruff. Dandruff, characterized by itchy, white flakes of skin on your scalp, can be distracting and embarrassing ngl. It may also cause other symptoms, such as greasy patches on your scalp and tingling sensations. Today, we will discuss two oils you can make at home to treat dandruff. Let's take a look.
DIY Hair Oils To Fight Off Dandruff
As 60 per cent of what we put on our skin gets absorbed into our bodies, applying oil is a great way to get herbs and nutrients right to your hair roots, where they'll improve it. But just any old oil isn't enough. You need a mix of hair oils and essential oils.
Although over-the-counter (OTC) products are available to treat dandruff, natural remedies often work just as well.
1. The Coconut 'N' Leaves Wonder
Ingredients
- 250 ml coconut oil
- 12 (handful) hibiscus flowers
- 10-12 stalks (1 cup) Curry leaves
- 1/2 cup henna leaves
- 1 cup brahmi leaves
- 1 tbsp agasthya (Hummingbird tree leaves)
- Three amla cut into small pieces; seeds removed
- Four slices ridge gourd
- 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds
- 1 tbsp black sesame seeds
Directions
- Wash all the leaves and amla and dry them well to remove moisture and trim the pollen off the hibiscus flowers.
- Heat coconut oil on low-medium flame.
- As soon as it's hot, add Amla pieces and Ridge gourd slices and stir.
- As soon as the sizzling stops, add the fenugreek seeds and sesame seeds, then the leaves.
- Let simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring intermittently.
- The hibiscus will become pale, and the oil will become olive green. Take it off the heat and let it cool.
- Strain it into a clean, dry bottle.
- Infuse plain coconut oil with the leftover solids and use it later.
- Store the airtight bottle in a cool, dry place.
- Apply regularly.
How to use:
- Massage into scalp with fingertips in circular motions.
- Leave it on for an hour, then wash it, or you can leave it on overnight.
- Repeat as needed.
Note: It takes three months to see results. Include it in your nighttime routine.
2. The Hibiscus Concoction
Ingredients
- 20 hibiscus flowers
- 30 neem leaves
- 30 curry leaves
- Five small onions
- 1 tsp fenugreek seeds
- One aloe vera leaf
- 15-20 jasmine flowers
- 1 l coconut oil
Directions
- Soak the fenugreek seeds for half an hour.
- Cut aloe vera into small pieces.
- Grind all ingredients together and add to one litre of pure coconut oil.
- Heat on a low flame for about 30-45 minutes till the colour changes to green.
- Allow it to cool down
- Strain and store in a glass bottle.
- Apply to the scalp, and massage well.
Note: Use the solid portion which remains on the filter as a body scrub.
Celebrity fitness expert and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently posted a video on Instagram where this oil (the hibiscus concoction)was mentioned as being, according to the expert, highly beneficial to treating dandruff.
On A Final Note...
There are many home remedies for dandruff available; however additional treatment may be required in some cases. Many over-the-counter medicated shampoos and scalp treatments contain antifungal or antibacterial ingredients to reduce dandruff. If your home remedies or over-the-counter medications do not work after 2-3 weeks, you may want to consult a dermatologist.
