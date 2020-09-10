Just In
- 44 min ago Paneer Kali Mirch Recipe: How To Make Black Pepper Paneer
-
- 52 min ago World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020: Recognising Symptoms Of Suicidal Behavior
- 2 hrs ago World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Inspiring Quotes That Will Empower You
- 4 hrs ago Neha Dhupia Flaunts Pretty Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot And Proves ‘It’s All About Style’!
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes to take over Sweden head coach post IPL
- Movies Shivarajkumar’s Fans Adopt 35 Animals From Mysuru Zoo After The Actor Adopted An Elephant!
- Automobiles 2020 Mahindra Thar Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Could Start From Rs 9.75 lakh
- News Haryana: Hundreds of farmers protest against farm sector ordinances, block NH-44
- Technology Mi Notebook 14 8GB+512GB SSD Review: Deserves All The Attention
- Finance Sensex Closes 646 Points Higher, Reliance Surges 7%
- Education JEE Main Exam Result 2020 To Be Declared Anytime Soon
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In September 2020
Funny Issues Only Girls With Super Long Hair Will Relate To
Trying to tame your hair while your friends are having the time of their life is one of the many many problems you face as a girl with super-long hair. And do not even ask about forgetting or losing a hair tie. It is a literal nightmare. That is to say that the long hair everyone around you is envious and in awe of has got you arghhhing deep inside as you continue to count the struggles and money invested in those tresses.
We get you, girl. But, you will also admit that sometimes your hair problems can be downright hilarious! So, we have listed a bunch of funny hair problems that only you girls with long hair will relate to. Next time you BFF gets jealous of your hair, point her to these and share a good laugh with her!
Combing Or Punishment!
Combing the hair sucks if you have super-long hair. While everyone else takes what feels like a second to brush through their hair, you are sitting there for hours trying to comb through all that length. Oh, the struggles!
Stuck Everywhere
Pen, zipper, trees, earrings, necklaces- you name it. Your hair just can't help itself. It gets stuck in anything and everything, and there you are calling out people from behind to wait for you while you try to break your hair free. *arghhh*
Bun That Looks More Like A Mess
They say high buns and tops knots are chic and smexy. But, only girls with long hair will know that a top bun can more like a messy tower than a sultry boss-lady look. *Big sigh!!*
It Legit Takes Full Day To Dry
If you think washing the long hair is a struggle, try drying them. For an event you are supposed to attend in the evening, early morning hair wash (we mean like 7ish AM. Oh yeah!) is the only solution for you. Washing the hair in workdays is whole another story.
Scares People Unintentionally
Forget Halloween or a horror movie marathon. Have you had people walk into you picking up something from the floor with open hair and getting scared? Hair horror is real, peeps!
Hair Products That Do Not Last
Oh, the money we spend on our hair products! Long hair takes up so much product that it is not even a month and you are running to the supermarket on a hair wash day to refill your shampoo and conditioner. And then you need hair oils, serums and hair masks. Keeping up with those long tresses does demand a ton of money.
Broken Brushes Are A Common Occurrence
You are just trying to detangle your hair and snap! Another one of your favourite combs is sacrificed. For super thick and long tresses, you need a comb that is strong and durable, or you will be getting a new comb almost every week.
Top 14 Hair Growth Mistakes That You Need To Stop Making RN!
Wind, Wind Go Away!
It is a windy day and you have forgotten your hair tie? Your hair is going to be a mess. While you try to tame your hair, it is going in everyone's faces and having fun getting tangled. We don't even want to imagine brushing your hair afterwards. *Yikes*