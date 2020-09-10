Funny Issues Only Girls With Super Long Hair Will Relate To Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Trying to tame your hair while your friends are having the time of their life is one of the many many problems you face as a girl with super-long hair. And do not even ask about forgetting or losing a hair tie. It is a literal nightmare. That is to say that the long hair everyone around you is envious and in awe of has got you arghhhing deep inside as you continue to count the struggles and money invested in those tresses.

We get you, girl. But, you will also admit that sometimes your hair problems can be downright hilarious! So, we have listed a bunch of funny hair problems that only you girls with long hair will relate to. Next time you BFF gets jealous of your hair, point her to these and share a good laugh with her!

Combing Or Punishment! Combing the hair sucks if you have super-long hair. While everyone else takes what feels like a second to brush through their hair, you are sitting there for hours trying to comb through all that length. Oh, the struggles! Stuck Everywhere Pen, zipper, trees, earrings, necklaces- you name it. Your hair just can't help itself. It gets stuck in anything and everything, and there you are calling out people from behind to wait for you while you try to break your hair free. *arghhh* Bun That Looks More Like A Mess They say high buns and tops knots are chic and smexy. But, only girls with long hair will know that a top bun can more like a messy tower than a sultry boss-lady look. *Big sigh!!* How To Wash Your Hair To Promote Hair Growth It Legit Takes Full Day To Dry If you think washing the long hair is a struggle, try drying them. For an event you are supposed to attend in the evening, early morning hair wash (we mean like 7ish AM. Oh yeah!) is the only solution for you. Washing the hair in workdays is whole another story. Scares People Unintentionally Forget Halloween or a horror movie marathon. Have you had people walk into you picking up something from the floor with open hair and getting scared? Hair horror is real, peeps! Hair Products That Do Not Last Oh, the money we spend on our hair products! Long hair takes up so much product that it is not even a month and you are running to the supermarket on a hair wash day to refill your shampoo and conditioner. And then you need hair oils, serums and hair masks. Keeping up with those long tresses does demand a ton of money. Broken Brushes Are A Common Occurrence You are just trying to detangle your hair and snap! Another one of your favourite combs is sacrificed. For super thick and long tresses, you need a comb that is strong and durable, or you will be getting a new comb almost every week. Top 14 Hair Growth Mistakes That You Need To Stop Making RN! Wind, Wind Go Away! It is a windy day and you have forgotten your hair tie? Your hair is going to be a mess. While you try to tame your hair, it is going in everyone's faces and having fun getting tangled. We don't even want to imagine brushing your hair afterwards. *Yikes*