Elli AvrRam’s Unicorn-Hued Box Braids Is The Most Stylish Hairstyle We Have Seen In A Long Time Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Elli AvrRam has always been the centre of attraction whenever she has stepped out of her home. Sometimes with her fashionable outfits and sometimes with her stylish looks, she has always had the attention of the people. And recently, she just made everyone's jaw-drop with her completely extraordinary look. The actress was lately spotted during an outing in Mumbai sporting a unicorn-coloured box braids hairstyle. She made many heads turn with her such unique look and it is the most stylish hairstyle we have seen in a long time. So, let us take a close look at her hairstyle.

So, Elli AvrRam was seen flaunting a unicorn-hued hair, which consisted of pink and blue strands. With those pink and blue hair, she created multiple box braids at one side while on the other side, she made a small bun with pink coloured section. Her hair was parted to the side and she brought a few braids on the front that clearly showed her stunning hairstyle. Her pink and blue hair matched with her white knotted shirt that featured pink and blue floral prints. The Har Funn Maula actress teamed her top with stylish black bottoms and completed her look with white boots. No doubt, she is always her fashionable best.

Sprucing up the stylish look of her colourful braids, Elli opted for cool black cat eye sunglasses. She further upped her look with a gold-toned chain, shimmering silver nail paint, and black wrist pieces. On the makeup front, she went for a minimal base and wrapped her look with light-pink lipstick.

We absolutely loved this crazy, fun, yet cool hairstyle of Elli AvrRam. The colourful hair and the box braids really suited her look. Also, the pink bun on the front was an amazing idea to up the cool quotient. What do you think about her hair colour and hairstyle? Let us know that in the comment section.