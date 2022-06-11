17 Tried And Tested Haircare Tips For Bleached Hair Hair Care oi-Amritha K

No matter if you colour your hair at home or in a salon, hair-lightening products contain bleach. And bleaching your hair does not come without a cost. Bleach is a harsh chemical that breaks down the hair proteins in order to remove the colour and it leaves your hair strands significantly lighter - and weaker.

Among the possible side effects of bleaching your hair are breakage, frizz, and dryness. But do not worry, we will provide you with tips to help you restore your hair's strength and softness after bleaching.

Haircare Tips For Bleached Hair

Tip 1: Keep away from heat styling. After bleaching, the hair is particularly dry and prone to damage from heat styling. Therefore, in the weeks following a bleach treatment, limit how often you blow-dry, curl, or straighten your hair with hot tools. Once you are ready to reintroduce heat styling, do so only once or twice a week.

Tip 2: Be careful when working with chlorine. If bleach has compromised your hair's strength, chlorine may cause your hair to become even weaker. In addition, chlorine can give bleached hair a brassy blond, greenish hue or a carrot-orange tint.

Tip 3: Wear sun protection. Following bleaching, your hair is susceptible to sunburn and heat damage. In addition to protecting your hair, using sunscreen for your hair also protects your scalp, which may be irritated by bleach. You can apply an SPF spray designed specifically for hair, or you can find hair products that include SPF.

Tip 4: A leave-in conditioner that can help restore bleach-damaged hair. Some leave-in conditioners are thick and can be applied in the shower. Simple spray-on formulations can also be applied to your hair before you leave for the day. Make sure you follow the instructions on the label and look for products that claim to moisten and build keratin.

Tip 5: Hair should only be combed when wet. Bleached hair is more likely to tangle and snag. Use a comb with wide teeth or a brush with flexible bristles for best results.

Tip 6: Reduce the amount of shampoo you use. Bleaching your hair also removes natural oils from the hair follicle. So, reduce your hair washing frequency while your hair follicle heals.

Tip 7: Hair that has been bleach-damaged should not be washed in scalding hot water. Shower steam may open up your hair cuticle and cause further damage to your hair strands. If you wash your hair, keep the temperature at a medium to lukewarm level. End your wash with a spritz of cool water to seal in moisture.

Tip 8: Trimming off split ends can help restore health to hair that has been damaged by bleach.

Tip 9: Get rid of the hair hands and ties. A tight ponytail may result in excessive stress on your hair at the root, making it more prone to breakage. Whenever possible, allow your hair to hang loosely.

Tip 10: Let your hair air dry whenever possible. Using a hair dryer or a towel to accelerate the drying process can make the process more difficult.

Tip 11: Apply olive oil to the ends of your hair by applying a few drops at a time with your fingertips.

Tip 12: Coconut oil can also be used to seal the hair and prevent protein loss. To warm coconut oil, rub it between your palms before applying it to dry areas of your hair and your ends.

Tip 13: Argan oil is rich in antioxidants that can protect your hair from further damage. Add a few drops to your hair after styling to seal in moisture and add shine.

Tip 14: Almond oil contains abundant proteins and vitamin E, which binds to your hair and strengthens it. Moreover, it may fill in gaps in your hair strands that may lead to breakage after bleaching. You can apply a few drops of almond oil to your hair each day before leaving for work or use it as part of a deep-conditioning mask.

Tip 15: Onion juice has shown promising results for hair regrowth in animal studies. Blend some onions and apply the juice to your scalp. Allow it to soak for up to 15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly before you shampoo.

Tip 16: You can restore the softness and elasticity of your hair by using DIY hair masks containing moisturizing ingredients such as avocado, honey, and egg white. Applying hair masks that are prepared with simple kitchen ingredients two or three times a week can help improve your hair's condition.

Tip 17: Rinse with rice water. Rinsing your hair with water that you have used to boil rice may make your hair strands stronger. This is because rice water contains inositol, which can be used to repair hair strands from the inside out.

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:00 [IST]