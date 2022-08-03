Just In
- 18 min ago 11 Funny Yet Polite Comebacks To Encounter Rude People
- 48 min ago Beaches That Have Warm Water And Are Perfect Spots For Vacation
- 1 hr ago Celebrity CO2 Emissions: Taylor Swift Leaves A Trail Of Smoke, Tops The List: Check Out The Other Names
- 2 hrs ago Angelina Jolie's Skincare Secrets: 6 Tips To Get Angie's Glowing Skin
Don't Miss
- News Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Babul Supriyo, 8 others take oath today
- Finance Meity Blocks 348 Apps Identified, By Home Ministry: MoS IT
- Education BSEB Class 10th Dummy Registration Card Released; Download At secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Technology Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Deals: Get OnePlus 10R 5G For Rs. 33,999
- Sports Lovepreet Singh bags bronze medal in 109 kg category weightlifting in Commonwealth Games 2022
- Movies Shraddha Kapoor Approached To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Tezaab Remake: Report
- Automobiles Tata Tiago NRG XT Launched In India At Rs 6.42 Lakhs
- Travel Lechuguilla Cave: Aladdin's Cave Of Treasures
8 Hair Care Ingredients You Can Find In Your Kitchen
There are incredible ingredients in your kitchen that can help your hair. Unlike regular haircare products, many of these ingredients are super cheap. Good hair can make you feel good and turn a bad day around! Hair care is just as important as skincare. Here are a few natural solutions to get salon-like hair with these kitchen ingredients.
Remember, we're not telling you to give up your skincare routine but to incorporate these kitchen ingredients into your haircare routine.
8 Hair Care Ingredients You Can Find In Your Kitchen
1. Banana
There is no doubt bananas are good for your hair. The silica in bananas helps your body make collagen and makes your hair thicker and stronger. Besides having antimicrobial properties, bananas are great for healing dry and flaky skin. A banana hair mask can work wonders for people with constant dandruff. You just have to mash bananas and apply them to your hair [1].
2. Mayonnaise
Mayonnaise strengthens and adds shine to your hair when you use it as a hair mask. Oils and eggs are key ingredients in hair masks. Mayonnaise has a lot of protein, so it can thicken and strengthen your hair follicles. Try organic mayonnaise instead of preservative-filled packages - it'll work better and faster [2].
3. Egg
Topically applying egg yolks can help nourish your hair roots. As a result, the new hair will be less prone to breakage and grow stronger and fuller. Protein is always good for healthy hair growth.
4. Olive oil
To get long, silky hair, you should use olive oil. First, apply lukewarm olive oil to your scalp and hair. After that, gently massage the oil into your hair and cover it with a hot towel. Finish with conditioner after washing your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo [3].
5. Milk
A combination of lipids and proteins in milk helps strengthen hair, and calcium promotes hair growth. In addition, several nutrients in milk are good for hair, including Vitamin A, potassium, B6, and biotin. Make your hair mask by applying undiluted milk to your hair. Let it sit for an hour, and then wash it off for shiny, healthy hair [4].
6. Tea water
Tea water can help reverse damage caused by build-up, absorb nourishing vitamins and minerals, and protect your hair from UV rays which can cause further damage. In addition, due to its anti-inflammatory properties, tea soothes the scalp and helps with inflammation and irritation. It's also great for people with itchy scalps and dandruff because the ingredients in tea can remove dead skin cells [5].
7. Fenugreek
Fenugreek seeds are one of the oldest Indian hair remedies for silky hair. In addition to preventing dandruff and hair loss, fenugreek seeds strengthen the hair to make it silky and shiny by supplying vitamin C, iron, protein, and potassium [6].
You just need 1/4 cup of fenugreek seeds and one cup of water. Soak the seeds in water overnight for them to absorb all the water and expand. In the morning, blend the seeds with a little water they soaked in to get a smooth and consistent texture. Apply this paste to your scalp and hair. Rinse it off with shampoo and conditioner after 30 minutes.
8. Beer
Nowadays, you can also buy beer shampoo from many brands. This is because there are a lot of minerals in beer, including copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants from yeast, hops, and malt that helps promote hair growth [7][8].
- hair care6 Tips To Reduce Hair Damage If You Use Straighteners Often
- hair care5 Hair Care Habits You Need To Stop This Summer And What To Do Instead
- hair care5 Herbs That Can Boost Hair Growth
- skin careBest Hair Oils For Men In Summer: Oils For Different Hair Types
- skin careBenefits Of Murumuru Butter For Skin And Hair
- hair careSay Goodbye To Your Hair Worries With Egg And Coconut Based Hair Masks
- hair careDandruff Is Toxic But There Are Certain Easy Ways To Stop It Without Having To Step Out!
- make up tipsMouni Roy Serves Flawless Beauty Inspiration! Flaunts Her French Braid And Glam Makeup In Latest Post
- hair careToofan Promotions: Mrunal Thakur Shows How To Ace Oily Hair Look With Low Space Buns; Try It Now!
- hair careCannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid Gives Her Hair Bun A Stylish Modern Twist And Steals The Show
- hair careAly Goni’s Braided Hairstyle Is So Stylish That The Men With Long Hair Would Totally Get Obsessed By It
- hair careSherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Shows Interesting Ways To Kick Your Hair Bun Game Up A Notch