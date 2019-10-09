This Winter Season, Flaunt Your Gorgeous Hair Under Beanie Or Hats With These Hairstyles

View this post on Instagram New ultra blunt cut & color by @richiemiao 💇🏻‍♀️ @dadahawaii 💕 A post shared by C I N A (@cina) on Sep 7, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT Blunt Cut If you love flaunting your straight hair and you have been doing it all the days, you can easily sport it under the beanie too. But before you go for a vacation with your sleek straight hair, we suggest you to go for a blunt cut as it not only adds texture to your hair but also looks sophisticated. A blunt cut is a straight cut from the end, which is done to create a shape. You can either go for a straight and equal blunt cut or opt for a bob blunt cut to add some fun to your look.

View this post on Instagram A boho side braid request from Claire @hair.by.clairee ! #bohobraids #boho #sidebraid #sidebraidupdo #fishtailbraid #fishtailsidebraid #texturedbraid #beachybraid #braidfordays #loosesidebraid #hairstylist #bellinghamhair #bellinghamhairstylist #schwarzkopfstudent #beautyschool A post shared by Jennilyn (@jldoeshair) on Aug 25, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT Side Fishtail Braid A side fishtail braid is the most cute and adorable hairstyle to sport under the hat or beanie. To do a side fishtail braid, make a side ponytail and tie with an elastic for better results. Divide your hair into two sections and start twisting it until your braid is ready. Secure it with another elastic. Cut the first elastic and your fishtail braid is ready. Add bangs to frame your face beautifully.

View this post on Instagram Time to cut my hair like this again 💇🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Karolina Ościk-Alama (@cajmel) on Oct 2, 2019 at 5:43am PDT Bob Cut Bob cuts are really in trend these days and it can really give you amazing look under your hat. A standard bob cut usually varies from the tips of the ears to above shoulder length but some may also have a fringe at the front to make the look stylish. Bob cuts are not only versatile but it also makes you look a class apart. To give your hair a playful look, add front bangs.