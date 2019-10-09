Just In
This Winter Season, Flaunt Your Gorgeous Hair Under Beanie Or Hats With These Hairstyles
Winters are already knocking on our doors, and it's time to prepare ourselves with winter jackets and caps. Of course, we all love sporting those cute hats and beanies but at the same time, it's annoying when you take it off in a blasting heat and find your beautiful hairdo completely ruined. Ladies, don't you worry!
We have come up with some amazing hairstyles for this winter season to help you look good all the time. You can definitely slay these hairstyles with or without a beanie.
Two Braid Tails
If you are going for a vacation this winter, you can comfortably sport the two braid tails under a beanie as it will make you look adorable To do braid tails, simply part your hair from the middle, and start doing the braid from either of the sides. Repeat this on the other side too and secure it with hair ties to keep it in place. You can style your braids in many ways like simple braid, french braid, dutch braid, fishtail braid and many others.
Low Side Bun
To all the ladies, if you are looking for a hairstyle to sport this winter with or without beanie to compliment your suits and sarees, low side bun is perfect for you. You can opt for a simple bun with some strands framing your face. But to add a twist in it, start with your hair in a side ponytail. After you are done with it, grab the end of it and wrap around the base of your ponytail in a spiral and secure it with bobby pins. Isn't that easy?
Blunt Cut
If you love flaunting your straight hair and you have been doing it all the days, you can easily sport it under the beanie too. But before you go for a vacation with your sleek straight hair, we suggest you to go for a blunt cut as it not only adds texture to your hair but also looks sophisticated. A blunt cut is a straight cut from the end, which is done to create a shape. You can either go for a straight and equal blunt cut or opt for a bob blunt cut to add some fun to your look.
Side Fishtail Braid
A side fishtail braid is the most cute and adorable hairstyle to sport under the hat or beanie. To do a side fishtail braid, make a side ponytail and tie with an elastic for better results. Divide your hair into two sections and start twisting it until your braid is ready. Secure it with another elastic. Cut the first elastic and your fishtail braid is ready. Add bangs to frame your face beautifully.
Bob Cut
Bob cuts are really in trend these days and it can really give you amazing look under your hat. A standard bob cut usually varies from the tips of the ears to above shoulder length but some may also have a fringe at the front to make the look stylish. Bob cuts are not only versatile but it also makes you look a class apart. To give your hair a playful look, add front bangs.
Loose Waves
Of course straight hair is amazing under hats but loose waves add a little texture and wave to it, which makes it look wonderful. To add waves, all you need is a curling iron. Just grab a small section of your hair, twist it and curl it with the help of curling iron. Repeat this with all the sections. After you are done with it, unravel it to get loose waves, and you are done. You can also do this process with the help of straightening iron.Loose Waves
Twisted Ponytail With A Ribbon
Ponytails are always elegant and suit well in every attire. But to make it look little stylish under your hat or beanie, we have come up with a fresh idea and that is a twisted ponytail. To make a low twisted ponytail, pull back your hair into a low loose ponytail and tie it with an elastic band. Now divide the hair into two sections above the elastic. Get your ponytail out from the hole thus created, creating a twist and you are done. You can also create a braid from the top and then leave the remaining tresses into a low ponytail. Pick any colour ribbon or scarf and form a bowknot to complete the stylish look.
So, are you ready with your perfect hairstyle for this winter?