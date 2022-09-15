DIY Coffee Hair Masks For Beautiful Locks Hair Care oi-Trupti Palav

Those who can't do without coffee already understand its benefits in terms of energy and stimulation. But besides its kick factor, coffee works great for your skin and hair too!

Yes, coffee beans or coffee powder can give strength to the hair roots and promotes hair development. It also adds lovely shine and smoothness to the hair!

You can use coffee to get beautiful tresses in a couple of ways like selecting products that have caffeine or opting for DIY techniques like a coffee rinse, DIY coffee masks, or coffee exfoliating scrubs!

Here are some DIY coffee hair masks that can add shine, sheen, and strength to your mane:

1. Coffee and Yoghurt Hair Mask

Works for: Naturally conditioning the hair. To get smooth and silky tresses.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of coffee powder, 1 cup of fresh yogurt, and a few drops of lemon juice.

Method: Mix the ingredients well to form a smooth paste. Apply the coffee mask on the roots and hair strands. Let the mask work for a maximum of 40 minutes. Rinse with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Tip: To get silky hair, use this mask at least once a week.

2. Coffee and Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Works for: Nourishing the scalp, cleaning the hair follicles, acts as a natural conditioner.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coffee powder, 1 teaspoon coconut hair oil.

Method: Mix the ingredients well and form a smooth paste. Apply the mix to your scalp and hair. Keep the mask on for 3-4 hours. Rinse well with a mild shampoo. Pat dry.

Tip: Use this mask at least once a week for the best results.

3. Coffee and Olive Oil Hair Mask

Works for: Getting shiny, supple hair. Helps add hydration and nourishment to the scalp and roots.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coffee powder, 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Method: Mix the above-mentioned ingredients in equal quantities and prepare a fine paste. Apply the mask to your scalp and roots. Massage for a minimum of 15 minutes. Let the DIY coffee mask work for additional 40-45 minutes, Wash with mild shampoo and cold water.

Tip: Use this mask at least once a week to get noticeable results.

4. Coffee and Honey Hair Mask

Works for: Hair rejuvenation and hair growth. Hydrates and moisturizes hair. Helps reduce fungal and bacterial hair problems too.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coffee powder, 1 tablespoon honey

Method: Mix the ingredients well to form a smooth paste. Apply the coffee honey mask to the scalp and hair. Allow the mask to work for 15-20 minutes. Wash it with mild shampoo and cold water.

Tip: Use this mask at least twice a month for better results.

5. Coffee And Lemon Juice Hair Mask

Works for: Giving a natural hair color and adding smoothness to hair.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of coffee powder, a few drops of lemon juice

Method: Combine ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply the DIY coffee mask to the hair and ensure it covers all hair strands. Let the mask work for at least an hour. Rinse off with cold water and a mild shampoo.

Tip: Use this coffee mask treatment at least once a month for the best results.

6. Coffee And Castor Oil Hair Mask

Works for: Improving hair texture and adding strength.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of coffee powder, 1 tablespoon of castor oil

Method: Mix the mentioned ingredients to make a fine paste. Apply the hair mask to the wet hair. Leave the mask on for at least an hour. Wash well with a mild shampoo and cold water.

Tip: Use the DIY coffee mask in two weeks to get good results.

7. Coffee And Egg Yolk Hair Mask

Works for: Naturally conditioning the hair, treats the dull, damaged hair. Especially beneficial for colored, dyed hair.

Ingredients:1 tablespoon coffee powder, 1 egg yolk

Method: Mix the ingredients in a bowl and make a smooth paste. Apply the mask to the hair, and massage it on the scalp for a minimum of 5 minutes. Let the mask work well for at least an hour. Wash it with a gentle shampoo and cold water.

Tip: For best results, use this hair mask at least once a month.

8. Coffee And Mayonnaise Hair Mask

Works for: Adding shine and luster to the hair. It improves the hair texture and cures split end issues.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coffee powder, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon glycerin.

Method: Mix the ingredients in a bowl and make a fine paste. Apply the DIY coffee hair mask to the roots and strands. Allow the mask to rest for a maximum of 40 minutes. Wash well with a mild shampoo and cold water.

Tip: For maximum results, use the hair mask at least twice a month.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 18:24 [IST]