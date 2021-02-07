Rose Day 2021: From Tiara To Floral Headband, Cute Hair Accessories To Flaunt Your Love For Flowers Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Valentine's Day always begins with the Rose Day, which is celebrated today all over the world. Rose is a symbol of love. On Rose Day, all lovers express their love by giving roses to each other. On this occasion, you will see that the entire market is decorated with different flowers of different hues. While you must be looking forward to buying a bouquet of roses for your partner, why not adorn yourself too with some cute flower hair accessories. After all, flowers are girl's best friend and what better day can it be better than the Rose Day to express your love for flowers. From tiara to floral headband, there are many cute hair accessories, on which you can invest in this Rose Day, whether you are single or taken. Take a look.

Hair Clips Whether you have a short bob or pixie cut or long locks and whether you let your hair open or tie them up in a ponytail, hair clips are the best accessory for all kinds of haircuts and hairstyles. In fact, they are the only hair accessory that can spruce up your look in a minute easily and effortlessly. When it comes to adorn your hair with flower hair clips, you can do it in multiple ways. You can tuck a single hair clip on one side or each on both sides. You can also opt for 3 to 4 flower hair clips of different colours. Tiara Tiaras are worn by women usually on very special occasions like birthdays, parties, or even weddings. It is worn around the head or on the forehead as a circlet. Tiaras are also used to crown the winners of beauty pageants and that's the reason why it makes every woman feel special whenever they put it on their head. So, this Rose day, make yourself feel loved with floral tiara and you can also gift it to your girlfriend. Hair Pins/Beads If you are the one who has a long hair and usually tie them up in a bun then the floral hair pins/beads are only for you. There are many types of amazing bun hairstyles to try but know what? It's the pretty floral hair pins and beads that could make your bun look even more amazing. There are many types of hair pins and beads available. Either you can opt for many tiny pins and tuck it in your hair bun or you can go for a single or two large-sized flower hair pins. Hairbands/Headbands Hairbands/headbands are basically helpful in preventing hair strands from falling on the forehead. However, these days it's used more as an accessory to adorn the hair. Fashionable and stylish hairbands/headbands are trending a lot currently. So, for this rose day, either you can pick a hairband, that has beautiful flowers stuck on it or you can go for multi-colour floral printed headband.

So, what do you think about these cute flower hair accessories? Which one would you love to flaunt this Rose day? Let us know that in the comment section.