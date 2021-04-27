Just In
7 Celebrities-Inspired Cool Shoulder-Length Hairstyles To Beat The Heat This Summer
Having a long beautiful nourished hair is what dreams are made of but from the past few months, short hair has been trending a lot. People as well as the celebrities are cutting their hair short and flaunting the cool stylish looks. Shoulder-length hair mostly becomes everyone's go-to hairstyle, especially in summers as short hair not just help us beat the heat but also looks chic and trendy. The best part is that short hair is easy to maintain but the tricky part is finding the ideal hairstyle, which often becomes challenging. But that doesn't mean that the hairstyle ideas are limited. To help you, today, we have come up with 7 celebrities-inspired shoulder-length hairstyles for this summer.
1. Deepika Padukone’s Layered Short Hair
It happens a lot of times that while dealing with short hair, we are unable to think about the hairstyles that will suit our look. To cope up with such a confusion, it's better you get the kind of haircut that doesn't actually need any styling. While layer cut is one of the most trendy haircuts for long hair, you can give your short hair multiple layers too. Deepika Padukone's shoulder-length cool haircut will surely give you good hair days this summer.
2. Selena Gomez’s Flipped End Short Hair
Blunt bob hair looks super cool but adding a little texture and style to it will make it look even more chic and amazing. Isn't it? Add flip ends to your stylish hair and get ready to flaunt. Using the curling iron, you can give your hair rolled under-end effect. It takes only a few minutes and looks stunning.
3. Alia Bhatt’s Braided Short Hair
Braiding is one of the simplest ways to style your hair. Braids in a short hair adds to the cuteness quotient and for the inspiration we have Alia Bhatt. The actress created three Dutch braids on the top of her head and let her remaining shoulder-length hair loose. However, she also styled them with beautiful curls.
4. Yami Gautam’s Fringed Short Hair
Fringes look cute and looks better on those who have broad forehead or oval-shaped face. Teaming fringes with short hair is one of the best ways to flaunt your chopped hair. There are various styles of fringes from which you can choose from, depending on your look. It can be side bangs, full fringes, cropped fringes, or trendy micro-fringe. Yami Gautam went for light fringes and it went well with her look. To up your hairstyle, wear a hairband.
5. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Short Ponytail
While long ponytail looks fabulous and eye-catching, the short ponytail looks cute and adds freshness to your look. With short hair, you obviously can't go for a high ponytail but a small low ponytail will equally make you stand out. It's the easiest and quickest hairstyle to make while you are running late and this look of Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting the short pony will definitely inspire you.
6. Sanjana Sanghi’s Top Knot
There's nothing better hairstyle than a bun in scorching summer heat, when the temperature will be at its peak. To beat the heat, you need a hairstyle that will enhance your comfort and keep you refreshed. This summer, Sanjana Sanghi beckons us to try top knot hairstyle. Yes, depending on the length of your hair, the bun size may vary, but bobby pins are there for quick rescue!
7. Ananya Panday’s Space Buns
Ananya Panday-inspired space buns hairstyle is one of the cutest hairstyles, which makes for the perfect hairdo to sport this Summer. To up your charm, create the buns with your half hair only and let the remaining ones loose. Whether you go for a casual day out or to a beach party, this hairstyle will suit with all kind of western attires.
So, are you ready to flaunt your short hair? Which hairstyle would like to try out? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram