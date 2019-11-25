American Music Awards 2019: Camila Cabello, Constance Wu And Others Give Us Hairstyle Goals Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Held last night in Los Angeles, American Music Awards 2019 gave us a lot of gorgeous hairstyle ideas. Dazzling stars such as Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Shania Twain, and Constance Wu made stylish entry at the red carpet in their fashionable outfits. However, apart from their outfits, their haridos did the talking too. These hairstyles were not only dramatic but also cute.

So, let's take a look at their wow hairstyles and steps on how to recreate the similar look.





Lizzo's High Ponytail With Curls

High ponytails are always in fashion. Be it for parties or casual days, this hairstyle is what you can sport for almost any occasion. This hairstyle looks cute especially on those who have mid-length hair. Lizzo sported the same hairstyle at the award night, but to enhance the effect, she curled her ponytail using a curling iron. For more details go through these steps to recreate the hairsyle.

• Brush out your hair thoroughly.

• Now, using the thin comb, pull your hair up towards the crown of your head.

• Before tying your hair, brush out any bumps for a clean and nice ponytail.

• Once you are done, tie all your hair with a simple or fancy rubber band.

• Now, grab a half-inch section of hair from your ponytail and wrap it around the base of your ponytail. Secure it with bobby pins.

• Once you are done, curl the rest of your ponytail using a curling iron.

• Style your front bangs, the way you want.

• Spritz hair spray to lock your hairstyle in place.





Camila Cabello's Long Side Braid With Fringes

If you want to look cute , just get yourself a fringe cut and nobody could beat you in the Most Cute Face competition. Camila Cabello flaunted the same fringes at the award show but what made her look cuter was her one-side long french braid. The braid was simple and can be easily created and just to let you know that these braids are really in-trend these days. The beginners can follow these steps to recreate this hairstyle.

• Brush your hair thoroughly to avoid tangles.

• Now, leaving the fringes, mid-partition your hair and comb it again.

• Now, start making a french braid from the either side of your hair.

• Starting from the top, divide your hair into three sections at your hairline.

• Cross the right section over the middle section and left section over the new middle section. Remember to add a little more hair into your braid while criss-crossing the sections.

• Continue doing it till the nape of your neck.

• Once you reach there, continue criss-crossing the sections simply until you reach the ends. Secure your braid with a simple or fancy rubber band.

• Combo your fringes with a thin comb to set it in place.

• Spritz hair spray to lock your hairstyle in place.





Shania Twain's Messy Top Knot Half Bun Updo

Drama is that element which makes heads turn. So, if you want to stand out, style your hair dramatically just like Shania Twain and see the magic. At the award night, the Canadian singer-actress made an appearance with a messy top knot half bun and grabbed all the attention. Here is how you can recreate the hairstyle.

• To make this type of hairstyle, first curl all your hair using curling iron. This will give messy and drama look to your hairstyle.

• Once your curls are ready, section out one-third part of your front hair, extending to the crown of your head.

• Secure the sectioned hair with a hair-tie on the top of your head.

• After your mini curly ponytail is in place, wrap all the hair from the pony in a clockwise or anti-clockwise direction around the hair-tie to create a bun.

• Use bobby pins to secure your bun.

• You can also pull out some short strands from the pony to give more messy look or to add bangs.

• Once your mini bun is ready, spritz some hair spray to set the hairstyle in place.

• Let loose your remaining curly tresses.





Constance Wu's Twin Buns

Twin Buns is the most adorable hairstyle, which can be created by both kids and young ladies. This type of hairstyle can be sported not only for events or parties but also for daily workout. Constance Wu amazingly flaunted her twin buns at the award show with her mini dress and looked cute. Her hairstyle was not just party-perfect but also wind-proof. Here is how you can recreate this hairstyle.

• Comb your hair thoroughly to avoid tangles.

• Mid-partition your hair to split it into two sections.

• Grab all your either side hair and pull it up to make a pigtail. Secure it with a hair-tie.

• Wrap all the hair from the pony in a clockwise or anti-clockwise direction around the hair-tie to create a bun. Use bobby pins to secure the bun in place.

• Repeat the same steps to make the same bun on the other side too.

• You can also pull out some strands from the bun to add bangs.

• Spritz some hair spray to lock the hairstyle in place.

So, whose hairstyle did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.