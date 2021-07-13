Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid Again Gives Us A Jaw-Dropping Moment With Her Super Stylish Bun Hairstyle Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Cannes 2021, the biggest film festival, is going on we can't keep calm. The celebrities have been flaunting their best looks and giving us flawless beauty and hair moments. Bella Hadid, who made a major statement with her dazzling hairdo on an opening day, yet again made our jaws drop with her stylish bun hairstyle. She tied them all into a classy, chic, and awesome updo and left us speechless. The diva's hair bun looked neat and elegant from the front while dramatic and party-perfect from the back. So, let us take a closer look at her hairstyle and discuss it in detail.

So, Bella Hadid sported a dazzling eye-catching hairstyle, which looked unique and she left us absolutely stunned the moment we saw it. Her hair was neat and tightly tied into a high bun. The bun was created amazingly with multiple braids all intertwined and wrapped together. Her hair bun was also decorated with spiral accents, created from a few strands that looked like tiny beautiful flowers. The other interesting part of her hairdo was the one near the nape of her neck. The few sections of her hair were straightened and were left hanging below the bun. This made her hairstyle look even more creative and dramatic. Bella's amazing hairdo was created by Jennifer Yepez.

Bella Hadid kept her makeup minimal and beautiful. The base of her makeup was marked by primer, foundation, and concealer. Her cheekbones, nose, and jawline were softly contoured and lightly highlighted from a highlighter. Her brows were thin and pointed. She applied black eyeliner on her upper lash line and pink eye shadow. She coated her upper and lower eyelashes with mascara and blushed up the apple of her cheeks with a pink blush. The actress balanced her look with creamy-mauve lipstick.

On the outfit front, the gorgeous lady opted for a bold body-hugging black gown from Schiaparelli. It featured a low-cut neckline and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l'oeil lungs adorned with rhinestones.

We absolutely loved this stunning hairstyle of Bella Hadid. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 18:30 [IST]