8 DIY Hair Masks For Healthy Hair
Thanks to pollution, stress, outdoor elements, and hair beauty tools; no one escapes hair issues. But thankfully, you don't have to add one beauty product to your stash or take an appointment for a costly hair spa session.
You simply need to raid your kitchen and use everyday ingredients that can make DIY hair masks to protect your mane. From scalp to strands, it works wonders for your hair problems!
Image: Pexels
Here's a compiled list of 8 DIY hair masks that provide healthy, shiny, and envious hair:
1. Coconut Oil Hair Mask
The issue - Frizzy, dry hair, split ends, and breakage.
Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.
Directions - Use warm coconut oil and massage the hair. You can use fresh coconut milk too. Tie hair strands in a bun or cover them with a soft cotton towel. Allow the oil to settle overnight and shampoo in the morning.
2. Castor Oil Hair Mask
The issue: Frizzy, unmanageable, brittle hair.
Ingredients: Castor oil, a few drops of coconut oil.
Directions: Castor oil can be too sticky. To minimize its intensity, mix castor oil and a few drops of coconut oil. Message the oil gently to your hair. Wrap the hair in a soft cloth or tie a bun. Wah it the next day with a mild shampoo.
3. Banana, Egg, Honey, and Olive Oil Hair Mask
The issue - Thin, lackluster hair.
Ingredients: 2 peeled ripe bananas, 2 egg yolks, 2 tablespoons of honey, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
Directions: Mix all the ingredients well and gently apply them to the hairs. Leave the hair mask coat for 20-30 minutes. Rinse with cool water.
4. Avocado, Honey, and Olive Oil Hair Mask
The issue: Damaged hair.
Ingredients: 1 Medium size Avocado, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and a few drops of essential oil of your choice.
Directions: Make a fine mix of these ingredients and apply them to the wet hair. Use your fingertips and gently massage the hair (start at the bottom and work your way up). Wrap the hair in a bun or cover it with a soft cloth. To activate the ingredients, you can even blow dry the covered hair. Allow the mask to sit for 20-25 minutes and shampoo the regular way.
Image: Pexels
5. Lemon and Egg White Hair Mask
The issue: Oily, greasy hair.
Ingredients: 1 egg white, 2 tablespoon lemon juice.
Directions: Mix the ingredients well (whisk the egg white into a smooth paste) and apply t the hair from roots to ends. Leave the mask for 30 minutes or more (max 1 hour). Wash it with lukewarm or cold water. Avoid hot water.
6. Coconut Oil, Sugar, and Essential Oil Hair Mask
The issue: Flakes, dry scalp.
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 4 teaspoons of sugar, 2 drops of tea tree oil, and 2 drops of peppermint oil.
Directions: Mix the ingredients well and apply them to damp hair. Use either your fingers or a hair color brush. Massage it gently for 4-5 minutes. Allow the mask to settle for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off.
7. Coconut Oil and Cinnamon Hair Mask
The issue: Slow hair growth
Ingredients: Equal portion of coconut oil and cinnamon powder.
Directions: Blend the ingredients well. Apply this naturally flavored mask onto your scalp, roots, and strands. Allow the mask to settle in for 30-45 minutes. Rinse it with cold water. Use this mask at least once in two weeks for best results.
8. Oats, Milk, and Almond Oil Mask
The issue: Flat, lifeless hair.
Ingredients: Half a cup of oats, half a cup of milk, and 2 tablespoons of almond oil.
Directions: Use crushed oats powder. Mix the ingredients well and apply them all over the hair. Let it sit for 30-40 minutes and use a mild shampoo to wash hair.
