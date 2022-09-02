6 DIY Homemade Hair Conditioners For Damaged Hair Hair Care oi-Trupti Palav

What do you call a proper hair care routine? Well, it includes oiling, shampooing, and conditioning the hair at least once a week. The use of a suitable conditioner is a must for those who have common hair problems like dry, frizzy, spilled-ends-laden hair. Conditioning is a method that helps in keeping your hair smooth, shiny, and hydrated!

Markets are filled with beauty brands offering conditioners that may provide immediate effects like smooth hair or hair smelling like flowers. But, most of these conditioners have chemicals and may not be good for regular or prolonged usage.

Image: Pexels

Don't worry. There is a super alternative to off-the-shelves conditioners for protecting and maintaining damaged hair. You just need to gather easily available natural ingredients (most of them are available in your kitchen) and make chemical-free conditioners!

Try these DIY homemade conditioners to get shiny and healthy hair:

1. Banana Hair Conditioner

Ingredients: One peeled banana, 3 tablespoons of honey, 3 tablespoons of milk, three tablespoons of olive oil, and egg yolk.

Method: Mix the ingredients well and make a fine paste. Apply it to hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Use cold water and mild shampoo for washing hair.

2. Vinegar and Egg Conditioner

Ingredients: 2-3 eggs, one tablespoon of vinegar, two teaspoons of lemon juice, one teaspoon of olive oil, and one teaspoon of honey.

Method: Mix the ingredients in a blender and form a thick paste. Apply it to the hair tips and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm or cold water.

3. Coconut Oil, curd, and Honey Conditioner

Ingredients: One tablespoon of coconut oil, one tablespoon of honey, one tablespoon of lemon juice, two tablespoons of curd, and one teaspoon of rose water.

Method: Mix it all well and apply it to the shampooed hair. Allow the DIY conditioner to settle for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it well with cold water.

Image: Pexels

4. Yogurt Hair Conditioner

Ingredients: Six tablespoons of fresh yogurt and one beaten egg.

Method: Whisk the egg properly with yogurt. Apply this mixture to your hair and massage it well. Keep your hair covered with a soft towel or cloth. Leave it for a minimum of 30 minutes and wash it with cold water.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner

Ingredients: Two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, one tablespoon of honey, and two cups of water.

Method: Mix all the ingredients well and make it a smooth paste. Apply it to your shampooed hair tips. Do not apply it to the scalp. Rinse it with cold water after 15-30 minutes.

6. Aloe Vera Hair Conditioner

Ingredients: Four tablespoons of aloe vera gel, one tablespoon of lemon juice

Method - Mix the ingredients well and make it a smooth paste. Apply it to your shampooed hair and wash it with lukewarm water.

Note - You can take or alter the above-mentioned ingredients as per your hair length. Use these DIY hair containers regularly for the best results.