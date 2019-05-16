What Is Scalp Scrubbing? Its Benefits & How To Do Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

A clean and healthy scalp equals healthy and strong hair. But if your scalp isn't clean and there is dirt, impurities and chemicals on your scalp, how do you expect your hair to be any good?

Sometimes, just shampooing your hair isn't enough. You have to go a notch higher to give your scalp the nourishment it needs. Do you feel your scalp is getting excessively oily and you feel the need the wash your hair more frequently? Well, then you need to cleanse your scalp thoroughly and what can be better than a scalp scrub!

Scalp scrubbing is something you must try if you want to nourish and deeply cleanse your scalp. Now you must be wondering what it is. Well, in this article we're going to discuss scalp scrubbing - what is it, what are its benefits and how to do scalp scrubbing at home. Read on and find out!

What Is Scalp Scrubbing?

To put it in simple words, scalp scrubbing means exfoliating your scalp. Our scalp health directly affects the texture and health of our hair. And if we want healthy and strong hair, we must maintain a healthy scalp. And that is what scalp scrubbing does.

Scalp scrubbing removes the dirt, impurities and the build-up chemicals from your scalp and thus nourishes your scalp. If you have an oily scalp, scalp scrubbing will help to remove the excess oil produced in the scalp and replenish your scalp.

Scalp scrubbing should be done at least once a month. It will make your hair shiny, strong and long. So, if you also want to nourish your scalp, scalp scrubbing is a must in your hair care routine.

Benefits Of Scalp Scrubbing

It exfoliates the scalp to removes dead skin cells, dirt and impurities.

It removes the excess oil produced by the scalp.

It helps to unclog hair follicles.

It boosts the blood circulation in the scalp and thus improves the quality of the hair.

It helps to prevent hair fall.

It promotes hair growth.

It helps to treat dandruff.

How To Do Scalp Scrubbing At Home

Although it can be done professionally in salons, it is best to do this at the comfort of your home using natural ingredients that won't harm your scalp and hair. Here are some simple and effective remedies to do scalp scrubbing at home.

1. Oatmeal & brown sugar

Brown sugar exfoliates the scalp to remove dead skin cells and impurities. Oats perform a cleansing action on the scalp and the anti-inflammatory properties of oats help to soothe the itchy scalp. [1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp oatmeal powder

1 tbsp conditioner

10 drops of almond oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the conditioner.

To this, add the oatmeal and brown sugar and give it a good stir.

Now all the almond oil and mix everything together well.

Using this mixture, gently scrub your scalp in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Rinse your hair thoroughly and squeeze out the excess water.

Let your hair air-dry.

2. Sea salt, olive oil & lemon juice

Sea salt helps to remove the toxins from your scalp and soothe the scalp. Olive oil is deeply moisturising for the scalp and nourish the hair follicles to promote hair growth. [2] Lemon contains vitamin C and thus possesses antioxidant properties that protect the scalp from the free radical damage and also helps to prevent dandruff and hair loss. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sea salt

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp conditioner

Method of use

In a bowl, mix the sea salt and olive oil together.

To this, add the lemon juice and give it a good mix.

Add the conditioner to this and mix everything together well.

Dampen your scalp.

Gently scrub your scalp in circular motions using this mixture for about 2 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

3. Almonds, coconut oil & tea tree oil

Almonds are rich in essential nutrients that nourish the hair follicles. Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft and prevents hair damage. [4] The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil soothe the itchy and irritated scalp and help to maintain a healthy scalp. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp ground almonds

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp tea tree oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Shampoo as usual and squeeze out the excess water.

Now gently massage your scalp with the above-made mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Let your hair air-dry.

4. Cornmeal & tea tree oil

Cornmeal blended together with tea tree oil cleanses your scalp and prevent it from damage to give you a nourished scalp.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cornmeal

½ tsp tea tree oil

Method of use

Add the cornmeal in a bowl.

To this, add the tea tree oil and mix both the ingredients together well.

Gently massage your scalp in circular motions using this mixture for 4-5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo as usual.

5. Egg yolk, curd & castor oil

Egg yolk nourishes the hair follicles and facilitates hair growth. [6] Curd contains many essential nutrients that nourish the scalp and also help to treat dandruff, while castor oil improves the blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth.

Ingredients

2 egg yolk

A bowl of curd

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp salt

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage your scalp in circular motions using this mixture for 5 to 10 minutes.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

6. Honey, peppermint oil & brown sugar

Honey locks the moisture in the scalp and helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp. It thus helps to condition your scalp and protect it from damage. [7] Peppermint oil nourishes the hair follicles and facilitates hair growth. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp organic honey

1 tsp peppermint oil

1 tbsp brown sugar

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp.

Gently massage your scalp in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

7. Baking soda & tea tree oil

Baking soda, along with tea tree oil makes up for a power-packed remedy to cleanse the scalp and maintain a healthy scalp. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

Few drops of tea tree oil

1 tbsp shampoo

Method of use

In a bowl, add the shampoo.

To this, add the baking soda and tea tree oil and mix everything together well.

Gently massage your scalp in circular motions using this mixture for about 2 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using warm water.

8. Aspirin scrub

Aspirin contains salicylic acid that helps to nourish the hair follicles and prevent hair loss. [10]

Ingredients

6-8 aspirin tablets

4 tbsp warm water

Method of use

In a bowl, add the warm water.

To this, add the aspirin tablets and give it a good mix. Ensure that the tablets are completely dissolved in the water.

Use a toothbrush to massage your scalp with this mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off later and shampoo as usual.

Let your hair air-dry.

