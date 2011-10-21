21 Amazing Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Head Lice Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Head lice infestation is a fairly common situation and an equally embarrassing one. Most of us have faced this issue at least once in our life. And we all deeply dread it, don't we? Head lice are parasites that may not be harmful, but they are downright irritating and embarrassing.

Scientifically known as Pediculus humanus capitis, head lice are mostly found in kids, but are not limited to them. Even adults face this issue, we're just more ignorant (you know what I mean)! They can spread through direct or indirect contact. Sleeping or hugging the person having lice, sharing combs, accessories, towel, clothes are some of the ways in which one can get infected by them. The symptoms include constant itching and irritated scalp.

There are various kinds of shampoos available in the market that guarantee to remove them, but these are filled with chemicals that may harm your hair and scalp in the long run. Many people resort to home remedies to deal with these issues.

If you want to know some home remedies to get rid of head lice, you're at the right place. Today, we bring to you some effective home remedies to treat lice. Read on and find out what these are!

1. Garlic

Due to its strong smell, garlic is very helpful in killing the lice. It has antibacterial properties[1] and thus helps in the treatment of lice.

Ingredients

• 10 garlic cloves

• 2 tbsp lime juice

Method of use

• Peel the garlic cloves and blend them to make a paste.

• Add lime juice to the paste. Mix well.

• Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair, with special attention to areas that are extremely itchy.

• Cover your head using a shower cap.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off thoroughly.

• Comb your hair later.

2. Salt

Salt has antimicrobial properties.[2] It dehydrates and kills the lice. Vinegar also has antibacterial properties that keeps the scalp healthy.

Ingredients

• 5 tsp salt

• ½ cup vinegar

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Apply the mixture on your scalp.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave it on for 2 hours.

• Wash it off thoroughly.

• Comb your hair later.

• Do this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Tulsi Or Basil

Tulsi has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.[3] It also has antiparasitic properties[4] and helps to get rid of the lice and keep the scalp healthy.

Ingredients

• A handful of basil leaves

Method of use

• Make a paste of the basil leaves.

• Apply this paste on your scalp.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off later.

4. Neem Oil

Neem is well-known for its antibacterial, antiviral, antiparasitic and antimicrobial properties.[5] Neem oil helps to get rid of lice as well as dandruff. Coconut oil moisturises the scalp. It also helps to treat dandruff and lice.

Ingredients

• 20 drops of neem oil

• 60 ml of coconut oil

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together.

• Gently massage the mixture on your scalp.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave it on for 4 hours.

• Comb your hair thoroughly with a lice comb.

• Wash your hair later.

5. Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise suffocates and kills the lice and hence helps to get rid of them.[6]

Ingredient

• 1 tbsp mayonnaise

• A few drops of coconut oil

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Apply the mayonnaise generously on your scalp and hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap.

• Leave it overnight.

• Blow dry your hair in the morning before going for the shower.

• Shampoo your hair thoroughly.

• Using a lice comb, thoroughly comb your hair after the wash.

• Wash your hair again.

• Pat dry using a towel.

• Do this thrice a week for the desired result.

6. Onion

The pungent smell of onion helps to get rid of lice. It also has antibacterial properties that protect the scalp from bacteria and keeps it healthy. Onion possesses antiparasitic properties[7] that help to get rid of lice.

Ingredient

• 1 onion

Method of use

• Make a paste of onion.

• Strain the paste to extract the juice.

• Gently massage the juice all over your scalp and hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap or a towel.

• Leave it on for 2 hours.

• Wash it off.

• Comb your hair thoroughly with a lice comb after the wash.

7. Orange Juice

Orange contains citric acid[8] which has antimicrobial properties[9] and helps to maintain a healthy scalp. Orange is also an insectiside which will help you get rid of lice.

Ingredient

• 2 oranges

Method of use

• Squeeze out the juice from the oranges.

• Wash your hair.

• Pour the orange juice all over your hair after the wash.

• Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

• Using a lice comb, thoroughly comb your hair.

• Rinse your hair later with warm water.

8. Baking Soda

Baking soda has antibacterial properties[10] that help to cleanse the scalp. It has antiparasitic properties that help to get rid of lice.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp baking soda

• 3 tbsp hair conditioner

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together.

• Divide your hair into sections.

• Apply the mixture on each section of your hair and the scalp.

• Using a paper towel, immediately wipe off the mixture from your scalp and hair.

• You will see that the lice have stuck to the paper towel.

• Shampoo your hair later.

9. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds nourish the scalp and help to get rid of dandruff. It has antifungal, antioxidant and antibacterial properties[11] that help to keep the scalp clean. It has antiparasitic properties that[12] will help you get rid of head lice.

Ingredient

• Fenugreek seeds (as needed)

Method of use

• Soak the fenugreek seeds in water.

• Let them soak overnight.

• Blend the seeds in the morning to make a paste.

• Apply the paste all over your hair.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Shampoo your hair.

• Using a lice comb, comb your hair thoroughly after the wash.

10. Butter

Butter helps to suffocate the lice and kill them.

Ingredient

• Butter (as needed)

Method of use

• Apply the butter on your scalp before going to bed.

• Leave it on overnight.

• Shampoo your hair in the morning with a mild shampoo.

• Comb your hair with a lice comb after the wash.

11. Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly also helps to get rid of the lice by suffocating them and thereby killing them.

Ingredients

• Petroleum jelly (as required)

• Baby oil (as required)

Method of use

• Apply the petroleum jelly on your scalp before going to bed.

• Leave it overnight.

• In the morning, remove the petroleum jelly using baby oil.

• Comb your hair thoroughly using a lice comb.

• Shampoo your hair later.

12. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains citric acid and thus has antibacterial properties[13] that helps to keep bacteria at bay. It also has antiparasitic properties that help to get rid of lice.

Ingredient

• 1 large lemon

Method of use

• Squeeze out the juice from the lemon.

• Gently massage the lemon juice on your scalp.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave it on for 1 hour.

• Rinse your hair thoroughly with hot water.

• Comb your hair with lice comb to get rid of the lice.

13. Almonds

Almonds help to nourish the scalp. The oil from the almonds helps to suffocate the lice and hence helps to get rid of lice.

Ingredients

• 2 tsp ground almonds

• 3 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

• Crush the almonds to make a paste.

• Add the lemon juice in it. Mix well.

• Gently massage the paste on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave it on for half an hour.

• Shampoo your hair using hot water.

• Comb your hair with a lice comb after the wash to remove the lice.

14. Baby Oil

Baby oil too helps to get rid of the lice by suffocating and killing them.

Ingredient

• 5 tbsp baby oil

Method of use

• Massage the baby oil generously on your scalp, paying special attention to the roots.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave it on for 4 hours.

• Comb your hair with a lice comb.

• Shampoo and condition your hair later.

15. Rubbing Alcohol

Alcohol has antimicrobial properties[14] and thus helps to cleanse the scalp. It acts as a disinfectant[15] and keeps the scalp healthy and free of lice.

Ingredient

• 5 cups rubbing alcohol

Method of use

• Pour the rubbing alcohol on your scalp, by bending over a sink.

• Apply a leave-in conditioner on your hair.

• Using a lice comb, comb through your hair.

• Shampoo and condition your hair later.

16. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antiseptic, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.[16] It thus helps to cleanse the scalp. It has antiparasitic properties that help to get rid of lice.

Ingredients

• A few drops of tea tree oil

• A few drops of chemical free shampoo

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and hair.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off.

17. Clove Oil

It has antiseptic and antimicrobial properties[17] and helps to keep the scalp healthy. It has antiparasitic properties[18] that help to get rid of lice. The aroma of clove oil also helps to drive the lice away.

Ingredients

• 4-5 drops of clove oil

• A few drops of shampoos

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together.

• Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and hair.

• Using a lice comb, comb through your hair.

• Wash it off later.

18. Lavender Oil

Lavender oil has antimicrobial properties[19] and keep the scalp clean and healthy. It has antiparasitic properties too.

Ingredients

• A few drops of lavender oil

• 2-3 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together.

• Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and hair.

• Shampoo your hair.

• Using a lice comb, shampoo through your hair.

• Wash your hair with normal water.

19. Olive Oil

Olive oil repairs damaged hair and helps to prevent dandruff. It has antimicrobial properties[20] and antiparasitic properties that help to maintain scalp health.

Ingredient

• Olive oil (as needed)

Method of use

• Gently massage the olive oil on your scalp and hair before going to bed.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave it overnight.

• Comb through your hair in the morning using a lice comb.

• Shampoo your hair using a tea tree oil shampoo later.

20. Vegetable Oil

Vegetable oil conditions the hair and is an effective ingredient to get rid of lice. Eucalyptus oil has antiseptic and disinfectant properties[21] and helps to keep the scalp healthy and get rid of lice.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 10-12 drops of eucalyptus oil

• 1 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

• Mix vegetable oil and eucalyptus oil in a bowl.

• Add olive in the bowl.

• Now add coconut oil.

• Mix all the ingredients together.

• Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave it overnight.

• Shampoo and condition your hair in the morning.

21. Alcohol And Tea Tree Oil

Both alcohol and tea tree oil have antimicrobial, antiseptic and antiparasitic properties, hence this mixture helps to get rid of lice and other microbes and maintain a healthy scalp.

Ingredients

• 4 oz alcohol

• 20 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

• In a spray bottle, mix both the ingredients together and shake well.

• Spray the mixture on your scalp and hair.

• Leave it on for 1 hour.

• Wash your hair.

• Using a lice comb, thoroughly comb through your hair.

