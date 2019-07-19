10 Fabulous Home Remedies To Tackle Hair Thinning Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Healthy, strong and lustrous hair is something we all want. And if we see our hair becoming thin with each passing day, it can be quite alarming. Hair thinning can be a worrisome situation and one of the most feared hair issues.

Faced by both men and women, hair thinning can be due to various reasons. However, it is a gradual process that needs to be addressed immediately. And if you're someone who is dealing with this issue, we've got some amazing solutions for you.

Home remedies are the best when it comes to nourishing your hair. And home remedies can solve the issue of hair thinning in a very effective, efficient and safe manner. This article, therefore, discusses ten such fabulous home remedies that can help treat the issue of hair thinning.

But, before that let's understand the main causes of hair thinning and try to make possible life changes to prevent the issue from happening.

What Causes Hair Thinning?

There can be multiple reasons for thinning hair, some of which are listed below:

Hormonal changes

Genetic factors

Stress

Certain medical conditions such as thyroid, diabetes etc.

Excessive consumption of alcohol

Lack of proper hair care

Poor diet

Overuse of chemicals

Home Remedies For Thinning Hair

1. Egg and olive oil

Eggs are a rich source of proteins that nourish and stimulate the hair growth to fight hair thinning.[1] A highly moisturising agent for the scalp, olive oil strengthens the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth.[2]

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Crack open the egg in a bowl.

Add olive oil to this and whisk it well until both the ingredients are mixed properly.

Use a brush to apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for half an hour.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo and cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

2. Yogurt, honey and apple cider vinegar

A good source of proteins, yogurt also contains essential amino acids that help to strengthen the hair shaft and add volume to your hair.[3] The emollient properties of honey help to condition the hair[4] while apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and cleanse the scalp and thus promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

½ cup yogurt

1 tsp honey

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Method of use

Take the yogurt in a bowl.

Add honey and apple cider vinegar to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture to your hair. Ensure that you've covered your hair from the roots to the tips.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

3. Onion juice and coconut oil

A nourishing agent for the scalp, onion juice has been proven to promote hair growth[5] while coconut oil works on your hair shafts to rejuvenate your hair and prevent hair damage.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp onion juice

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and gently massage your scalp for a few minutes.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

4. Aloe vera and amla

Aloe vera is a good source of beta carotene, vitamins C and E that condition and protect the scalp to leave you with strong and healthy hair.[7] Amla has strong antioxidant properties that stimulate the hair follicles to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.[8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera

1 tbsp amla pulp

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add amla pulp to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times a week for the best result.

5. Avocado and banana

Avocado is rich in vitamins C and E and potassium that protect the scalp from free radicals and prevent hair damage to give you strong and healthy hair. Banana improves the hair elasticity to make your hair strong and bouncy.[9]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 ripe banana

Method of use

In a bowl, add the avocado and banana and mash them together into pulp.

Apply this mixture all over your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week to see the desired result.

6. Green tea

Green tea has strong antioxidant properties and beneficial polyphenols like ECGC that help to prevent hair loss and add volume to your hair.[10]

Ingredients

1 cup green tea

Method of use

Brew a cup of green tea and keep it aside.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Rinse your hair thoroughly using the green tea. Gently massage your scalp for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 3-5 minutes.

Finally, rinse your hair with some cold water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week.

7. Fenugreek seeds, yogurt and olive oil

Fenugreek seeds help to improve the blood circulation in the scalp and thus nourish the hair follicles to promote hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds powder

5-6 tbsp yogurt

1-2 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the fenugreek seed powder.

Add yogurt and olive oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well. Ensure that there aren't any lumps in the mixture.

Let the mixture rest for 2-3 hours.

Dampen your hair.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Shampoo your hair as usual and let it air-dry.

8. Castor oil and coconut oil

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid that nourishes and moisturises the scalp to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

Ingredients

2 tbsp castor oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the oils together.

Gently massage your scalp with this concoction for about 5 minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for about 2 hours.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

9. Henna and amla powder

A cooling agent for the scalp, henna has astringent and antibacterial properties that help to unclog hair follicles and maintain scalp health to tackle the issue of hair thinning.[11]

Ingredients

½ cup henna powder

2 tbsp amla powder

¼ cup warm water

Method of use

Take the henna powder in a bowl.

Add amla powder to this and give it a good stir.

Gradually add water to this while you continue to stir the mixture until you get a lump-free thick paste.

Put on some gloves and apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Ensure that you cover all of the hair from the roots to the ends.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 2 hours.

Rinse it off thoroughly and wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

Use this remedy once a month for the desired result.

10. Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil soothes the scalp, nourishes the hair follicles and has been proven to improve hair growth.[12] It, thus, helps to tackle the issue of hair thinning.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

5-6 drops of rosemary oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the coconut oil.

Add rosemary oil to this and mix them well together.

Apply the concoction to your scalp.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Nakamura, T., Yamamura, H., Park, K., Pereira, C., Uchida, Y., Horie, N., ... & Itami, S. (2018). Naturally Occurring Hair Growth Peptide: Water-Soluble Chicken Egg Yolk Peptides Stimulate Hair Growth Through Induction of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Production.Journal of medicinal food,21(7), 701-708. [2] Tong, T., Kim, N., & Park, T. (2015). Topical application of oleuropein induces anagen hair growth in telogen mouse skin.PloS one,10(6), e0129578. [3] Goluch-Koniuszy Z. S. (2016). Nutrition of women with hair loss problem during the period of menopause.Przeglad menopauzalny = Menopause review,15(1), 56–61. doi:10.5114/pm.2016.58776 [4] Burlando, B., & Cornara, L. (2013). Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review.Journal of cosmetic dermatology,12(4), 306-313. [5] Sharquie, K. E., & Al‐Obaidi, H. K. (2002). Onion juice (Allium cepa L.), a new topical treatment for alopecia areata.The Journal of dermatology,29(6), 343-346. [6] India, M. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage.j, Cosmet. Sci,54, 175-192. [7] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.44785 [8] Yu, J. Y., Gupta, B., Park, H. G., Son, M., Jun, J. H., Yong, C. S., … Kim, J. O. (2017). Preclinical and Clinical Studies Demonstrate That the Proprietary Herbal Extract DA-5512 Effectively Stimulates Hair Growth and Promotes Hair Health.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2017, 4395638. doi:10.1155/2017/4395638 [9] Kumar, K. S., Bhowmik, D., Duraivel, S., & Umadevi, M. (2012). Traditional and medicinal uses of banana.Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry,1(3), 51-63. [10] Kwon, O. S., Han, J. H., Yoo, H. G., Chung, J. H., Cho, K. H., Eun, H. C., & Kim, K. H. (2007). Human hair growth enhancement in vitro by green tea epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG).Phytomedicine,14(7-8), 551-555. [11] Al-Rubiay, K. K., Jaber, N. N., Al-Mhaawe BH, & Alrubaiy, L. K. (2008). Antimicrobial efficacy of henna extracts.Oman medical journal,23(4), 253–256. [12] Panahi, Y., Taghizadeh, M., Marzony, E. T., & Sahebkar, A. (2015). Rosemary oil vs minoxidil 2% for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia: a randomized comparative trial.Skinmed,13(1), 15-21.