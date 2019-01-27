Flaunt That Trendy Look Of Yours This Season With These 3 Bollywood-inspired Hairstyles!

We all love imitating our favourite celebrities, copying their fashion, their make-up and especially their hairstyles. Celebrities are often seen sporting different hairstyles, sometimes simple hairstyles with an interesting twist.
Today, at Boldsky, we have curated a list of three different hairstyles that you will instantly fall in love with! Try these hairstyles at home and flaunt that stylish look of yours at the next party you attend!
Below are three different signature hairstyles of your favourite celebrities that are totally worth copying:
Re-create Sonam Kapoor's Look
What you need
- Bobby pins
- Elastic band
- A donut stuffing
- Hair setting spray
How to do
- Start off by brushing your hair properly. Once done, gather your hair in a high ponytail. Secure it with an elastic band.
- Take the donut stuffing and pull it through the ponytail to ensure perfection - just like Sonam Kapoor. Secure it with bobby pins.
- Wrap the rest of the ponytail around the donut neatly and again secure it with some bobby pins.
- Those who want a messy look can skip using the donut and simply make a bun out of the ponytail and secure it with bobby pins in the end.
- Finish it off by using a hair setting spray to fix the bun and flyaways in place.
Re-create Janhvi Kapoor's Look
What you need
- Bobby pins
- Elastic band
- Texturising hair spray
- Hair setting spray
- Blow dryer
How to do
- Open up your hair and spray some texturising hair spray on them.
- Now, take random sections of your hair and start twisting them into knots. Once done, secure each of the knots with a bobby pin. Use a blow dryer on it.
- Wait for a few minutes and then remove the bobby pins to get perfect messy waves.
- Separate the messy waves hair into one section from the rest of the hair. Gather the rest of the hair into a loose ponytail.
- Divide the ponytail into two sections and knot it properly until you reach the end. Secure it with bobby pins.
- Now, use your fingers to add the messy bangs to your bun.
- Finish off the look by using a hair setting spray to fix the bun in place.
Re-create Karishma Kapoor's Look
What you need
- Bobby pins
- Elastic band
- Heat protectant spray
- Curling iron
- Hair setting spray
How to do
- Use a heat protectant spray on your hair. It helps to protect your hair from heat styling products like an iron curler or a hair straightener.
- If you have straight hair, curl it into soft waves. Leave some bangs on the front and gather the rest of the hair into a low ponytail. Secure it with an elastic band.
- Use a brush to soften the curls and brush your ponytail to give it some volume.
- Make a loose braid of the ponytail and twist it around the elastic band to make a bun. Secure it with bobby pins.
- Loosely twirl the bangs and add it to the bun. You can leave some bit of hair loose while doing so.
- Finish off your look with a hair setting spray.
