Trending Hairstyles For 2018

Why not bring a change in our look? It is time to gear up with a cool look to match the season.

What can be more exciting than reinventing your hairstyle this season, right? Your hairstyle always enhances your appearance with the attire you choose to wear. So, it will be better not to mess up with that. Experimenting with your hair is the most trendy and easiest way to get that chic and stylish look.

All of us would love to experiment or try out new hairstyles, but most of us run out of time in a hurry to reach our workplace, college, etc. And we end up in the same old hairstyle. Hairdos seem to be time-consuming, but there are certain hairstyles that are "actually easy" to master!

Here are some of the trending and best fashionable hairstyles of 2018 that you can try and flaunt in every occasion. Try these hairstyles and enjoy all eyes on you!

Flower Braid

Gather a section of hair from both sides of your head in line with your temples and put the sections into a small pony in the back. Then, braid the pony down to the ends.

Tug at sections of the braid to loosen it to make it look more voluminous. The exaggerated edges also help create that flower-petal finish.

Spin the braid around into a bun and pin it securely against your head.

Twisted Halo

Twist back a small section of hair from one side of your head and secure it with a pin in the middle of your head.

Twist back a small section of the hair from the other side of your head, tuck it behind the first twisted section, and pin it in the middle of your head.

Side-swept Hairstyle

Pull all your hair over to one side and gather a small section of hair at the nape of your neck into a side ponytail. Then, secure with a small, clear elastic.

Cover the ponytail with the top portion of hair to camouflage the elastic.

Knotted Ponytail

Ponytails are one of the easiest and common hairstyles that most of us prefer. So, how about bringing some twist in that? All you have to do is to part your hair into two halves. Next, twist and tie a knot. With the help of a bobby pin, secure the knots. The left over hair can be either tied or left open.

Messy Bun

Buns have always been elegant and classy. Sometimes, messy buns can save you if you run out of time to experiment with your hair. You can get this look without much effort. First of all, flip your hair upside down and make a high ponytail and start twisting it. Now, rotate the twisted pony to form a bun. Pull out some hair from the bun, as we don't need the 'neat' look and your messy bun is ready.

Braided Ponytail Bun

It might look complex; but it is just an easy-peasy hairstyle. Most of us must have done this when we were kids. So, let us see how this one goes. Comb your hair and make a high pony. Tie it with a band of your hair colour. The next step is to braid your pony and tie it towards the end. Now comes the bun part. You can just twist the braided pony and make a bun. There you go just simple and elegant!

French Braid

Again it's an old but chic hairstyle which helps you protect your hair during winter. French braids can be easily learnt by yourself. It's just a matter of practice. All you have to do is take a section of hair from your crown area and divide it into three sections. Braid the sections normally and keep adding the left over hair to the braided section until the left over hair is completely braided. And you are good to go.

Twisted Ponytail Bun

Since it is winter season, most of us would prefer to do an up-do rather than keeping it untied. To begin with, tie your hair into a low ponytail. Next, flip your ponytail above the area where you have tied it. Repeat this once more and secure it with a bobby pin to form a bun. You can flaunt this look formally and casually by adding some hair accessories.