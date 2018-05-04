The sun is out, and it's time to wear those cute floral dresses and sleeveless tops and those sexy shorts that you've been waiting to wear for a long time now. It's time to have some fun in the sun, be it on a beach or a pool.

And if you are a kind of person who loves to spend a lot of time in the sun, then you need to be more cautious because during summers, the temperature rises and the harmful UV rays of the sun will cause hair damage.

Too much sun exposure will lead to dull, dry, and brittle hair, hair fall, faded hair colour, lack of shine, split ends, etc. But don't you worry because if you follow a proper hair care regime, then you'll have nothing to worry about.

Below, we have 10 useful tips that you can follow to get silky and shiny hair during summer. Proper hair care will prevent the hair from breakage and damage; and your hair will become stronger and healthier as well.

Here are a few tips to get silky, shiny hair in summer, take a look.

1. Oil Your Hair:

Damaged hair, brittle hair, split ends, dry hair, or whatever might be the reason, oiling your hair will help cure most of the hair problems. You can massage your hair with all the natural oils like coconut, jojoba, almond, castor, olive oil, etc., and let the oil stay in your hair overnight. Wash your hair in the morning and try to avoid using a shampoo for at least a day.

2. Maintain Clean Hair:

Summer for hair means sweat, sun, and dirt, which means your hair will become dirty, so it's a must that you keep your scalp clean during the hot season. Do shampoo your hair two times in a week and condition it well, so that your hair doesn't dry out.

3. Hydration Is A Must:

Hydration is the key to beautiful skin and healthy hair. Water helps to strengthen the hair cuticles and helps to circulate the proteins to your hair. So, if you do not drink enough water, then it's time that you start.

4. Eat Healthy Food:

The food that we eat makes a big difference to our hair. Add a lot of fruits and vegetables to your diet because the nutrition from it helps to make your hair long and strong. Try to add almonds, milk, milk products, meat, chickpeas, tomatoes, etc., to your everyday food.



5. Rinse Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar helps to eliminate dirt, oil, and grime from your hair. It helps to clean your scalp and without the use of harmful chemicals.

How To Use:

• Add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in 1 cup of water.

• Now, shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo and condition it as well.

• Rinse your hair with the diluted apple cider vinegar and dry your hair with a clean towel.

• Do this every once in a week for silky, shiny, and bouncy hair.

6. Do Not Use Heat Tools:

Yes, we do agree that sometimes our hair does not sit properly. Either, it's too frizzy or too limp. So, we tend to style it using our heating tools. But do try to avoid using heat tools because the heat takes out the moisture from your hair and leaves your hair looking dry and brittle.

7. Rinse Your Hair With Cool Water:

Why should you wash your hair with cool water, you may ask. Well, cool water helps to seal the moisture in your hair and retains the hair's natural sebum. This, in turn, will make your hair smooth and shiny.

8. Use A Wide-Tooth Comb:

Always use a wide-tooth comb, as this will prevent your hair from breakage and you'll be able to comb your hair smoothly. Avoid combing your hair when it's wet because wet hair tends to break more easily.

9. Trim Your Hair Regularly:

Split ends will make your hair turn brittle and will cause more damage to your hair. Go for regular hair trimming and make sure you trim off the split ends.

10. Avoid Over-Washing:

Washing your hair every day will make your hair dull, dry, and lifeless, as it will wash away the natural oils from the scalp and therefore make your hair dry and brittle. So, wash your hair two times in a week.