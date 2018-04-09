Tips For Anyone Who Straightens Hair With A Flat Iron

The trend of pin-straight hair has ruled over the beauty community for the past few years. And, it is safe to say that this trend is not going anywhere, as women all over the world love the straight hair look.

This look can make your hair appear manageable, glossy and sleek and it goes well with all kinds of fashion outfits. You can either visit the nearest salon or buy a flat iron and straighten your hair at home.

Getting your hair straightened at a salon can prove to be time consuming and expensive. That is why, a majority of women these days use flat irons at home to get gorgeous straight hair.

However, using a flat iron comes with its own set of drawbacks. From breakage to damage, there are tons of terrible things that can happen to your hair if you do not follow certain tips while straightening hair at home.

Here, we've curated a list of those tips that can come in handy while straightening your hair at home.

1. Pick The Right Sized Flat Iron

Flat irons with larger plates are considered to be ideal for thick hair. Using the right-sized flat iron can make a world of difference to the entire hair-straightening session. Not only will it effectively straighten your hair, but it will also prevent unnecessary breakage.

2. Use A Heat Protectant Spray

It is no secret that using a flat iron can cause damage to the hair. However, with the help of a heat protectant spray, it is very much possible to minimize heat damage. So, make it a habit to use a heat protectant spray before straightening your hair with a flat iron.

3. Brush Your Hair Before Straightening

This is another useful tip, as using a flat iron on unkempt hair can cause hair breakage. To prevent that from happening, you should brush your hair thoroughly before using a flat iron.

4. Be Mindful Of The Temperature

Using a flat iron set at a high temperature may give you fast results, but this can do a great deal of harm to the health of your hair. That is why, it is recommended to use a straightener on a low-temperature setting.

5. Divide Your Hair Into Sections

This is another life-changing tip that can help you get super sleek and straight tresses. Before you start with the straightening process, divide your hair into various sections to get pin-straight hair.

6. Start From The Back Of Your Head

This is another useful tip that anyone who uses a flat iron for straightening hair should follow. Always start straightening hair at the back of your head and gradually make your way to the front. This tip will help you get straight flowing hair.

7. Comb Your Hair After Straightening

Combing your hair after straightening it is another expert-approved tip that can help you achieve great results. So, once you have straightened your locks, instead of running your fingers down them, use a wide-toothed comb to make sure that they do not get tangled or break off.

8. Follow Up By Applying A Serum

In order to make your straight hair last for a long period of time, you should try working a serum into your hair. A good serum will not only make your hair look glossy, but it will also ensure that your tresses stay manageable throughout the day.