These Remedies Will Prevent Premature Graying Of Hair

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants that moisturize the scalp while getting rid of the dead hair follicles. It helps in giving your hair a darker texture.

Boil a handful of fresh curry leaves in a tablespoon of coconut oil. Strain the oil and massage it on to your hair and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Do this once or twice a week.

Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice

Coconut oil stimulates hair growth and moisturizes your hair. Since it has antioxidants, it helps to prevent the premature graying of hair.

All you need is some coconut oil and some lemon juice for this remedy. Mix 3 teaspoons of lemon juice in some coconut oil, depending on the length of your hair. Gently massage this into your scalp. Leave it on for at least an hour and rinse it off with a mild shampoo. Repeat this once in a week.

Henna

Besides making your hair darker, henna helps in strengthening your hair and making it more healthy.

Boil some henna leaves in coconut oil or mustard oil until the leaves become charred, and use this oil on your hair. Repeat this once in a week to get darker and thicker hair.

Gooseberry

Gooseberry or amla is excellent for a variety of hair problems, including premature graying, dull hair, and hair loss. You can either consume this fruit or apply it on to your hair for faster results.

Mix together one tablespoon each of Indian gooseberry pulp and lemon juice. Massage your scalp with it at night before going to bed and wash it out the next morning.

You can also apply a combination of equal amounts of amla juice and almond oil. You can add a little lime juice too. Apart from reducing grey hair, this also helps in healthy hair growth.

Black Tea Massage

Black tea stimulates hair growth and improves the strength and elasticity of the hair strands to prevent breakage of hair. It adds a natural dark colour to the hair and adds a natural shine to it.

Boil 2 tablespoons of black tea and 1 teaspoon of salt in water for 2 minutes and remove from flame. Let it cool and strain the liquid. Wash your hair with this liquid and let it dry, don't rinse with a shampoo. Repeat it 2 to 3 times per week for best results.

Buttermilk Pack

Buttermilk and curry leaves pack is an age-old remedy for premature graying of hair. Other than this, it also acts as a natural conditioner.

Crush a handful of curry leaves well to form a smooth paste and add 1/4th cup of buttermilk to it, mix well and apply as a pack on the scalp and hair to cover the hair strands from the root to tip. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo.

Onion Juice

Onion juice helps to solve various hair problems like thinning, hair fall, etc. Apart from this, it also helps to get a darker pigmentation to the hair, thus preventing it from premature graying.

All you require is 3 tablespoons of onion juice and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Mix both of them well and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off using a mild shampoo.