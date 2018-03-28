These Oils Will Solve All Your Hair Problems

We all love to have a thick, lustrous and smooth hair. Everyone loves their hair because of the important role it plays in defining one's face and looks.
Unfortunately, hair fall, hair loss, and impaired hair growth are common hair issues that people face. Hectic lifestyles, pollution and adulterated hair care products are to blame. In order to regain the strength of your hair, some essential oils could be used that are known to be the best solution.
These natural oils will add moisture and shine to your hair, they will nourish the scalp, helping to reduce dry, flaky scalp, they will help to get rid of dandruff, and they will aid faster and healthier hair growth, all without the use of expensive cosmetics or dangerous chemicals.
If you are looking for an affective method as a solution for all your hair problems, you are at the right place. This article will give you the 8 most effective hair oils that you can use in your everyday life for a smooth and frizz-free hair.
Hair Oil Remedies
Olive Oil
Olive oil contains all the essential nutrients that can do wonders for your dry hair. Apply some amount of olive oil on your scalp and hair, and massage well. Let it remain for 20 minutes and then wrap it with a damp warm towel. You can do this remedy once in a week for better results.
Avocado Oil
Avocado oil is strong and thick, so it is the most effective when used on medium to thick hair. Avocado oil, like avocados themselves, contains everything to help repair the damage that's already been done and preventing future breakage and frizz. Massage avocado oil on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.
Pomegranate Seed Oil
For fine or thinning hair, pomegranate seed oil can work miracles. It revitalizes your hair and leaves it looking thick and shiny. Add a tbsp of extra-virgin olive oil to it and keep it on your hair for 30-45 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.
Mustard Oil
Mustard oil has been used since ages to get smooth and shiny hair. Take some mustard oil in a bowl according to your hair length and warm it. Now apply this warm mustard oil on your scalp and hair. Keep this on for 30 minutes and then wash it off.
Sesame Oil
Sesame oil is an age-old remedy that is highly beneficial for all hair types. Just mix 2-3 tbsp of curd and massage the mixture in your hair. Let the mixture sit in your hair for 30-45 minutes and rinse it off with a shampoo as usual.
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is one of the most powerful oils in the world. Coconut oil is high in vitamin E and other nutrients, and your hair can absorb them all. The result will be hair that is thicker, shiner, healthier and having stronger roots. Massage your hair with coconut oil twice a week for faster and better results.
Rosemary Oil
Rosemary essential oil is great for cleansing and it also contains a good load of vitamin B, iron and calcium. It has been used for thousands of years as a remedy for thinning and brittle hair. Make sure that you dilute rosemary oil either with olive oil or coconut oil before you apply it.
Jojoba Oil
Jojoba oil isn't actually an oil, it's a liquefied wax that is extracted from a shrub. It helps repair the damage to your hair and promotes new, healthy hair growth. Take a little amount of oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off with a mild shampoo.
Related Articles
- Home Remedies Using Curry Leaves For Skin And Hair Care
- How Can Chocolate Help In Enhancing Beauty? A DIY Chocolate Facial Guide
- Get A Glowing Skin With These Banana-based Face Packs
- 5 Amazing DIY Yogurt Remedies For Skin Care
- Foot Care Tips That You Didn't Know
- Brighten Your Underarms In Less Than 10 Days
- Tips To Get Rid Of An Oily Scalp & Hair
- Say Bye-bye To Body Odour With These Remedies
- Prevent Sagging Skin With These Skin Tightening Masks
- Skin Care Mistakes That You Didn't Know You Were Making
- These Remedies Will Prevent Premature Graying Of Hair
- Whiten Your Nails With These Home Remedies
- Bid Adieu To Frizzy Hair With These Home Remedies
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.