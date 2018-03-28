These Oils Will Solve All Your Hair Problems

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains all the essential nutrients that can do wonders for your dry hair. Apply some amount of olive oil on your scalp and hair, and massage well. Let it remain for 20 minutes and then wrap it with a damp warm towel. You can do this remedy once in a week for better results.

Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is strong and thick, so it is the most effective when used on medium to thick hair. Avocado oil, like avocados themselves, contains everything to help repair the damage that's already been done and preventing future breakage and frizz. Massage avocado oil on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Pomegranate Seed Oil

For fine or thinning hair, pomegranate seed oil can work miracles. It revitalizes your hair and leaves it looking thick and shiny. Add a tbsp of extra-virgin olive oil to it and keep it on your hair for 30-45 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.

Mustard Oil

Mustard oil has been used since ages to get smooth and shiny hair. Take some mustard oil in a bowl according to your hair length and warm it. Now apply this warm mustard oil on your scalp and hair. Keep this on for 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Sesame Oil

Sesame oil is an age-old remedy that is highly beneficial for all hair types. Just mix 2-3 tbsp of curd and massage the mixture in your hair. Let the mixture sit in your hair for 30-45 minutes and rinse it off with a shampoo as usual.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the most powerful oils in the world. Coconut oil is high in vitamin E and other nutrients, and your hair can absorb them all. The result will be hair that is thicker, shiner, healthier and having stronger roots. Massage your hair with coconut oil twice a week for faster and better results.

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary essential oil is great for cleansing and it also contains a good load of vitamin B, iron and calcium. It has been used for thousands of years as a remedy for thinning and brittle hair. Make sure that you dilute rosemary oil either with olive oil or coconut oil before you apply it.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil isn't actually an oil, it's a liquefied wax that is extracted from a shrub. It helps repair the damage to your hair and promotes new, healthy hair growth. Take a little amount of oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off with a mild shampoo.