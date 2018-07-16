10 Ways To Use Hibiscus For Healthy & Shiny Hair

Hibiscus is one of the most beneficial ingredients for hair care. Hibiscus helps in hair growth, reduces hair loss and encourages hair regrowth. You have to face certain hair problems at least once in your lifetime and there comes a time when you start losing your hair to a great extent and what are you searching for? Maybe a good doctor or a better shampoo.

Shampoo is not good for your hair; it uses artificial treatments which makes your hair look volumised, fluffy and silky but not for a longer period of time. Shampoo is stuffed and packed together with many chemicals which start reacting after a particular period of time. So get rid of your hair problems by using hibiscus.

Nothing is new with this word and its uses. Hibiscus is used from ages and was used by our grandparents to treat their hair problems. Hibiscus is rich in amino acids, vitamin A, vitamin C and alpha hydroxyl acids along with other nutrients which are extremely beneficial for your hair. You can take a few hibiscus flowers together, remove the stalks from the centre and blend them in the grinder.

Now, you can use this paste to treat your scalp. You get ready-made hibiscus powder in the market as well. Though, there are many herbal hibiscus shampoos and conditioners available in the market, you can also make one for yourself. Read on for information on 10 ways to use hibiscus for healthy and shiny hair.

Hibiscus-infused Hair Oil For Hair Growth

To make this mask, you will need 8 hibiscus flowers, 8 hibiscus leaves and 1 cup of coconut oil. First, you need to wash the hibiscus flowers and leaves and then grind them into a fine paste. Heat the coconut oil in a saucepan and add the hibiscus paste to it. Heat for a couple of minutes. Cover the pan with a lid and turn off the flame. Set the pan aside for the oil to cool.

Once the oil has cooled, take 2-3 tablespoons to use and store the rest in a jar or bottle. Start by massaging the oil into your scalp with your fingertips. Then, work it down to the tips of your hair. Once all of your hair is covered, massage your scalp for an additional 10 minutes. Leave the oil in your hair for 30 minutes. Wash the oil out with a mild shampoo.

Hibiscus And Yogurt Hair Mask For Strong Hair

To make this mask, you will need 1 hibiscus flower, 3-4 hibiscus leaves and 4 tablespoons of yogurt. Grind the hibiscus flower along with the leaves into a fine paste. Mix it with the yogurt until you get a smooth consistency.

Apply this hair mask to your scalp and hair and leave it on for about an hour. Wash the mask out of your hair with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Hibiscus and Fenugreek Anti-dandruff Hair Pack

To make this mask, you will need a bunch of hibiscus leaves, 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and 1/4 cup buttermilk. Soak the fenugreek seeds overnight in water. In the morning, grind the seeds and the hibiscus leaves into a fine paste and then mix the paste with the buttermilk.

Apply this to your scalp and hair and leave it on for an hour. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Hibiscus And Mehendi Anti-dandruff Hair Pack

To make this pack, you will need a handful of hibiscus flowers, a handful of hibiscus leaves, a handful of mehendi leaves and 1/2 a lemon. Grind the mehendi leaves and hibiscus flowers and leaves. Add the lemon juice to this mixture.

Mix this paste well and apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for an hour. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Hibiscus And Amla Hair Mask

To make this mask, you will need 3 tablespoons of crushed hibiscus flowers and leaves and 3 tablespoons of amla powder. Mix the ingredients to form a paste. You may add some water to get a smooth consistency.

Apply the amla-hibiscus mixture to your scalp and hair. Once all of your hair is covered, leave the mask on for 40 minutes. Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Hibiscus Shampoo

To make this mask, you will need 15 hibiscus leaves, 5 hibiscus flowers, 1 cup water and 1 tablespoon gram flour. Boil the hibiscus flowers and leaves in the water for 5 minutes. Set it aside to cool. Once the mixture has cooled, add the gram flour.

Wash your hair by replacing your regular shampoo with this mixture.

Hibiscus Deep Conditioning Treatment

To make this pack, you'll need 8 hibiscus flowers and some water. Crush the hibiscus flowers and add sufficient water to get a fine, consistent paste.

Apply this paste on your scalp and hair and wait for an hour. Rinse the hibiscus out of your hair with lukewarm water.

Coconut Milk and Hibiscus For Dry Hair

To make this pack, you'll need 2 tablespoons of crushed hibiscus petals, 2 tablespoons coconut milk, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons yogurt and 4 tablespoons aloe vera gel. Mix the ingredients to get a thick, consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash the pack out with lukewarm water.

Ginger and Hibiscus Leaves For Hair Regrowth

To make this pack, you'll need 3 tablespoons of ginger juice and 2 tablespoons of crushed hibiscus flowers. Combine the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth consistency.

Working in sections, massage the solution into your scalp and then work it down to the tips of your hair. Once all of your hair is covered, wait for 20 minutes. Wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Egg And Hibiscus For Hair Growth

To make this pack, you'll need 2 egg whites and 3 tablespoons of crushed hibiscus flower. Mix the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply this paste to your hair until all of it is covered. Wait for 20 minutes with the hibiscus-egg pack in your hair and then rinse it out with a mild shampoo.