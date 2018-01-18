10 At-home Remedies To Keep Flyaway Hair In Place

1. Aloe Vera Gel

The versatile aloe vera gel can effectively keep your flyaway hair in place. The moisturizing abilities of this natural gel can eliminate the flyaway-problem and control frizzy hair. Just take a little bit of aloe vera gel and apply it all over the flyaways. This home remedy tends to work better than any store-bought serum or gel.

2. Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly is another excellent remedy for controlling hair flyaways. Just a little bit of petroleum jelly can minimize moisture loss and make your locks smooth, shiny and, most importantly, flyaway-free.

3. Almond Oil

Almond oil is a nourishing oil that can work wonders on the flyaway problem. Just a few drops of almond oil can keep moisture locked in your hair shaft. Not only can it combat the flyaway problem but also help your hair look shiny and smooth.

4. Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is a powerhouse of hair-benefiting protein. This remedy can effectively control the irritating flyaways and also soften your hair's texture. Treat your hair and scalp with this at-home remedy on a weekly basis to make sure that your hair looks its absolute best.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

A true favourite for all kinds of hair-related problems, apple cider vinegar is another remedy loaded with antioxidants that can effectively tame unwanted flyaways. Once a week, treat your hair with apple cider vinegar rinse to up your hair's hydration factor and make sure that you only have good hair days ahead of you.

6. Yogurt

Yogurt is another remarkable remedy that can act as a lifesaver when dealing with hair flyaways. This remedy works like a natural hair moisturizer and nourishes your hair from the roots. Twice a week, apply fresh yogurt to your flyaway-prone hair to make sure that your hair looks smooth and healthy at all times.

7. Beer

Beer is another effective remedy that can eliminate unwanted flyaways and help you achieve smooth and soft hair strands. Presence of compounds like vitamin B in beer makes it capable of nourishing and hydrating the hair shaft. Once a week, rinse your hair with beer to keep annoying flyaways at bay.

8. Honey

Honey is a popular hair care ingredient that can keep moisture locked in your hair shaft, thereby preventing flyaways. The humectant properties of this at-home remedy makes it an excellent remedy for combating flyaways. Add a little bit of honey to your weekly mask and treat your hair with it to tame the flyaway hair.

9. Egg White

Egg white is one more famous natural remedy that can tame unwanted flyaway hair and help your locks become soft and smooth. A rich source of hair-benefiting protein, egg white can control the present flyaways while preventing them from recurring in the future. Combine an egg white with a tablespoon of lemon juice and treat your hair with the resulting concoction on a weekly basis for achieving great hair.

10. Vitamin E Oil

The last remedy on the list that can help you get rid of those frustrating flyaways is vitamin E. Not only can this oil minimize moisture loss in your hair but also give it a major boost of hydration. Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and apply it all over your hair shaft. Try this twice a week for achieving optimum results.