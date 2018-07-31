Simple Ways To Treat Common Hair Care Problems

Dull and frizzy hair, dandruff, split ends, hair loss etc., are some of the common hair care concerns. Are you tired of looking for remedies individually for these issues? Then you are at the right place. Here, we'll be discussing some common hair care issues and their remedies.

Hair care problems mentioned above can occur due to certain factors like pollution, lifestyles, UV rays of the sun, lack of sufficient protein intake, etc.

To cut it short let us now move on to see what are some common hair care issues and how we can deal with it with some natural home remedies.

1. Dandruff

Ingredients

1 tbsp fenugreek powder

3 tbsp lemon juice

Vitamin C contained in lemon helps in maintaining the pH balance of the scalp and helps to fight dandruff. Whereas fenugreek helps in cooling down the scalp and preventing any build-ups thus keeping it clean.

How To Use

First, take some fenugreek seeds and blend it to make a fine powder. Mix together fenugreek powder and lemon juice and make a paste. Apply this paste on your scalp and leave it on for 20-25 minutes. Later wash it off with regular shampoo. Use this mask continuously until you notice the difference.

2. Hair Fall

Ingredients

Castor oil

Coconut oil/almond oil/olive oil

The Vitamin E and other fatty acids in castor oil help in promoting hair growth and add volume to the hair.

How To Use

Combine equal amount of castor oil and any other oil of your choice as mentioned above. You can also add a few drops of rosemary or lavender essential oil if you want to add fragrance.

Apply this on your hair and scalp and let it stay for an hour. After an hour, wash it off with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.

3. Split Ends

Ingredients

½ ripe papaya

½ cup yogurt

Papaya contains essential vitamins and minerals that help in getting rid of split ends. Using this remedy regularly would not only help in getting rid of split ends but also will make your hair soft.

How To Use

Cut the ripe papaya into small pieces and blend it to make a smooth paste. Add yogurt and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 45-50 minutes. Cover your hair with a shower cap and then later rinse it off with normal water and your regular shampoo.

4. Frizzy Hair

Ingredients

½ cup of raw milk

1-2 tbsp of honey

Milk helps in making the hair stronger and also deep conditions the hair. Honey helps in retaining the moisture in the hair that will make your hair soft and silky.

How To Use

Mix together raw milk and organic honey. Start applying on your hair by dividing your hair into sections and then let it stay for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water. You can use this once every week for better results.

5. Greying Of Hair

Ingredients

Coconut oil

Amla powder

How To Use

Amla contains Vitamin C that delays premature greying of hair. That is why it is used in several ready-made hair dyes that are available in the market.

Mix together amla powder and coconut oil and heat this mixture in a pan till it boils. Now let the mixture cool down and apply it on your hair and scalp for 30-40 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water and your regular shampoo. The quantity of the ingredients might vary according to the length of your hair.