Can Olive Oil Help In Treating Hair Loss?

Hair loss is something that we all face at some point in our life. It may be due to the change in the water we use to shower, pollution, dandruff, etc. Whatever be the reason, dealing with hair loss is not easy.

We often tend to try various products that are available in the market to find a solution for this. But we fail to realise the fact that experimenting products on your hair can cause more harm than good. In order to avoid that we will give you natural remedies to treat hair loss using a natural ingredient that will not have any side effects. And it is nothing else but olive oil.

Why Olive Oil?

Rich in antioxidants, olive oil helps in preventing any kind of damage to the hair thus keeping your hair and scalp healthy enough. It also contains the essential nutrients and fats that will help in nourishing and deep conditioning the hair. Olive oil prevents the breakage of hair due the omega-6 fatty acids contained in it.

Here are some remedies using olive oil and other natural ingredients that will help you in treating hair loss effectively.

Olive Oil And Ginger

Ginger has warming properties which stimulate the scalp and when used with olive oil, it helps in increasing the blood circulation of the scalp. This will ultimately help in promoting hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp ginger paste

How To Do

Blend a piece of fresh ginger to make a paste. Add olive oil into this and mix both the ingredients well. Start applying this on your scalp and gently massage. Continue massaging for about 5 minutes once it has covered your whole scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes and let the oil work. After 30 minutes wash your hair in cool or lukewarm water whichever you prefer along with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

Repeat this remedy at least 2-3 times in a week.

Olive Oil And Garlic

The antimicrobial properties of garlic help in treating any kind of scalp infections thus keeping the scalp healthy.

Ingredients

¼ cup of olive oil

A handful of garlic cloves

How To Do

Peel off the skin of garlic and blend it along with olive oil. This will make a fine paste. Now start applying this paste on your scalp. After you've covered your scalp move on to applying it on your hair completely. Leave the mixture on for 45 minutes and then rinse it off using a mild sulfate-free shampoo. If you want better results you can use it at least 2-3 times in a week.

Olive Oil And Cinnamon

Cinnamon possesses antifungal, antiviral and antioxidant properties. It also helps in improving blood circulation and aids in regrowth of hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp honey

How To Do

Take a clean bowl and add olive oil, cinnamon powder and honey. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on your hair and scalp. Let the mixture stay for 15 minutes. You can cover your hair with a shower cap. After 15 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water and a sulfate-free shampoo. Repeat this for at least 1-2 times in a week.

Olive Oil And Egg

Egg is a storehouse of nutrients which makes it ideal for hair growth. The combination of olive oil and egg will control the production of oil on the scalp and regulate hair fall.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 egg whites

How To Do

In a clean bowl add the egg whites and olive oil. Whisk them well and apply this on your scalp and hair from the roots to the tips. Wear a shower cap to prevent the mess and leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water with a sulfate-free shampoo. Apply this 1-2 times in a week for better results.

Olive Oil And Rose Mary Oil

Rosemary oil is very helpful in treating hormone-related hair loss. It also relieves scalp itching. In combination with olive oil, it also works effectively in controlling the oil production on the scalp.

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp olive oil

A few drops of rosemary

How To Do

Mix olive oil and a few drops of rosemary oil. Slightly warm these and then apply it on your scalp and hair. Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes and rinse it off in normal or lukewarm water. Applying this 2-3 times in a week will give you better results.