Can Aloe Vera Help In Treating Dry Scalp?

Dry scalp is something that requires more attention than you think. The lack of proper hydration and accumulation of dead skin cells often lead to dry scalp. It can also occur due to the use of harsh chemicals on the hair.
Dry skin often leads to irritation and redness on the scalp. Aloe vera has properties that help in hydrating and moisturising the scalp and can prevent dry scalp to some extent. The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera help in getting rid of any kind of inflammations on the skin. Moreover, the antifungal properties of aloe vera help in preventing fungus and yeast infections on the scalp. It also cleanses the scalp by removing dead skin cells.
Here are some aloe vera remedies that you can use to get rid of dry scalp effectively.
Aloe Vera, Olive Oil And Curd
Ingredients
2-4 tbsp aloe vera gel
1 cup curd
1 tsp olive oil
How to do
In a clean bowl, mix together fresh aloe vera gel, plain curd and olive oil. Blend all the ingredients well enough to make a smooth paste. Apply this both on your hair and scalp and massage gently. Leave the mask on for about 30-40 minutes. After 40 minutes wash it off with regular shampoo and water. Use this remedy regularly.
Aloe Vera And Fenugreek
Ingredients
2 tbsp aloe vera gel
1 tbsp fenugreek
How to do
First, soak the fenugreek seeds in some water and leave it overnight. The next day morning blend them to make a fine paste. Add the aloe vera gel into the fenugreek paste and mix the ingredients well. Take some and apply it on your hair and scalp. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it off with normal water. Apply this twice a week.
Aloe Vera And Tea Tree Oil
Ingredients
2 tbsp oil
A few drops of tea tree oil
How to do
Mix tea tree oil and fresh aloe vera gel. Apply this on to your scalp and gently massage for a few minutes. Leave it overnight and wash it off the next day morning with a mild shampoo. Do this thrice a week. If you do not want to leave it overnight you can wash it off after an hour.
Aloe Vera And Lemon Juice
Ingredients
1/3 cup of aloe vera gel
Juice of half a lemon
How to do
In a bowl add fresh aloe vera gel and squeeze fresh lemon juice into it and mix the ingredients well. Apply this on your scalp and gently massage. Let it stay for 30 minutes. Later, wash it off in normal water. If you have wounds or cuts on your scalp, avoid this remedy.
Aloe Vera And Coconut Oil
Ingredients
1 cup aloe vera gel
3-4 tbsp coconut oil
How to do
Add aloe vera gel and coconut oil in a pan and heat it it in a low flame for about 20-30 minutes. Let the mixture to come down to room temperature. Take some of this mixture and massage it on your scalp for few minutes. Let the mixture stay for an hour or two and later rinse it off in normal water.
Aloe Vera And Apple Cider Vinegar
Ingredients
1 cup aloe vera gel
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp honey
How to do
Combine aloe vera gel, apple cider vinegar and raw honey to make a fine mixture. Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp and leave it on for a few minutes. Later, rinse it off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo. You can use this 2-3 times in a month for better results.
