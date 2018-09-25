Can Aloe Vera Help In Treating Dry Scalp?

Dry scalp is something that requires more attention than you think. The lack of proper hydration and accumulation of dead skin cells often lead to dry scalp. It can also occur due to the use of harsh chemicals on the hair.

Dry skin often leads to irritation and redness on the scalp. Aloe vera has properties that help in hydrating and moisturising the scalp and can prevent dry scalp to some extent. The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera help in getting rid of any kind of inflammations on the skin. Moreover, the antifungal properties of aloe vera help in preventing fungus and yeast infections on the scalp. It also cleanses the scalp by removing dead skin cells.

Here are some aloe vera remedies that you can use to get rid of dry scalp effectively.