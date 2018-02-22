How To Naturally Repair The Hair Damaged From Straightening

It is no secret that straightening can cause a serious damage to the hair. While there are a few women who get permanent straightening done, there are still many who use flat irons to achieve straight, sleek hair.
In this styling method, heat is used to change the texture of the hair. This can damage the hair follicles and weaken them. If this damage is not taken care of, then it might lead to other unsightly hair conditions like thinning and breakage.
Fortunately, there are certain natural ways in which you can rejuvenate and revive hair damaged from straightening. And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about those ways.
All you need to do is get any of the following hair care ingredients and make it a part of your beauty routine.
Read on to know about the potent remedies you need to repair damaged hair with and the most effective way to use them for maximum results.
1. Henna Powder
How To Use:
- Mix 1 tablespoon of henna powder with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 3-4 teaspoons of yogurt.
- Work the resulting material into your hair and allow it to stay there for 40-45 minutes.
- Wash it off with your regular shampoo and tepid water.
Frequency:
Weekly application of this hair-benefiting concoction can nourish your locks and repair the damage caused by straightening.
2. Egg
How To Use:
- Create a blend of an egg white and 2 tablespoons of almond oil.
- Massage it all over your scalp area and apply it to the ends of your hair strands.
- Leave it there for about 50 minutes prior to washing it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Frequency:
Twice a week, pamper your damaged hair with this homemade material to rejuvenate the scalp and boost your hair's overall health.
3. Olive Oil
How To Use:
- Microwave 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil for 20-30 seconds.
- Gently massage it all over the scalp area.
- Leave the oil on for the course of the night.
- In the morning, wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Frequency:
This at-home treatment can be used 2-3 times in a week to repair the damage caused by the regular usage of flat irons.
4. Mayonnaise
How To Use:
- Take 2-3 tablespoons of mayonnaise and apply it to your scalp and hair.
- Cover your head with a dry shower cap.
- Leave it there for an hour or so.
- Rinse off the residue with tepid water and follow up by using your regular shampoo and conditioner.
Frequency:
In a month, try to use this potent remedy at least 4-5 times for effective results.
5. Vitamin E Oil
How To Use:
- Extract the oil from 2-3 vitamin E capsules.
- Smear it all over the scalp area and massage gently with your fingertips for about 5-10 minutes.
- Leave the oil in your hair for another 40-45 minutes before washing it off with tepid water and shampoo.
Frequency:
Try using this natural method at least 2-3 times in a week for damage-free hair.
6. Banana
How To Use:
- Thoroughly mash 2 ripe bananas and mix the paste with 5-6 tablespoons of rose water.
- Apply the resulting material all over your scalp and hair strands.
- Let it stay there for 40-45 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Frequency:
Once a week, you can treat your troubled locks with this natural remedy to improve its overall health and appearance.
7. Avocado
How To Use:
- Mash a ripe avocado and mix the paste with 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil.
- Apply the resulting paste all over the scalp and at the tips of the strands.
- Keep it there for an hour.
- Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue from your hair.
Frequency:
Use this potent remedy at least twice a month to rejuvenate and nourish your mane.
