How To Naturally Repair The Hair Damaged From Straightening

1. Henna Powder

How To Use:

- Mix 1 tablespoon of henna powder with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 3-4 teaspoons of yogurt.

- Work the resulting material into your hair and allow it to stay there for 40-45 minutes.

- Wash it off with your regular shampoo and tepid water.

Frequency:

Weekly application of this hair-benefiting concoction can nourish your locks and repair the damage caused by straightening.

2. Egg

How To Use:

- Create a blend of an egg white and 2 tablespoons of almond oil.

- Massage it all over your scalp area and apply it to the ends of your hair strands.

- Leave it there for about 50 minutes prior to washing it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Twice a week, pamper your damaged hair with this homemade material to rejuvenate the scalp and boost your hair's overall health.

3. Olive Oil

How To Use:

- Microwave 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil for 20-30 seconds.

- Gently massage it all over the scalp area.

- Leave the oil on for the course of the night.

- In the morning, wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

This at-home treatment can be used 2-3 times in a week to repair the damage caused by the regular usage of flat irons.

4. Mayonnaise

How To Use:

- Take 2-3 tablespoons of mayonnaise and apply it to your scalp and hair.

- Cover your head with a dry shower cap.

- Leave it there for an hour or so.

- Rinse off the residue with tepid water and follow up by using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Frequency:

In a month, try to use this potent remedy at least 4-5 times for effective results.

5. Vitamin E Oil

How To Use:

- Extract the oil from 2-3 vitamin E capsules.

- Smear it all over the scalp area and massage gently with your fingertips for about 5-10 minutes.

- Leave the oil in your hair for another 40-45 minutes before washing it off with tepid water and shampoo.

Frequency:

Try using this natural method at least 2-3 times in a week for damage-free hair.

6. Banana

How To Use:

- Thoroughly mash 2 ripe bananas and mix the paste with 5-6 tablespoons of rose water.

- Apply the resulting material all over your scalp and hair strands.

- Let it stay there for 40-45 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Once a week, you can treat your troubled locks with this natural remedy to improve its overall health and appearance.

7. Avocado

How To Use:

- Mash a ripe avocado and mix the paste with 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil.

- Apply the resulting paste all over the scalp and at the tips of the strands.

- Keep it there for an hour.

- Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue from your hair.

Frequency:

Use this potent remedy at least twice a month to rejuvenate and nourish your mane.