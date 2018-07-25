How To Do A Hot Oil Hair Massage At Home?

Oiling your hair would have been one of the least things we liked doing in our childhood. The sticky and greasy texture that it gave would make us look like a typical nerd.

But little did we know the benefits of oiling the hair. It helps us in maintaining a healthy scalp and hair while protecting us from environmental pollution. Giving your tresses a hot oil massage once in a week can not only give a healthy mane but will also be a relaxing exercise for yourself.

Hot oil massage can benefit everyone irrespective of the hair type. But how often it should be done, purely depends upon what type of hair one has. For example, if you have a curly/wavy hair you should do this treatment very often - like 2 to 3 times in a week since the natural oil from the scalp fails to reach to the tip of the hair because of the curls. Whereas, if you have a straight hair it can come down to once in a week since the oil gets equally distributed in straight hair.

Many of you wouldn't know how to go about doing a hot oil massage for your hair. So let us see how to do this.

Ingredients

Any oil that you prefer

Water

Bowl

Saucepan

Wide toothed hair brush

Shower cap

How To Prepare?

1. First pour a few drops of oil in to the glass bowl depending upon the length of the hair.

2. The oil that you take can be anything of your choice for example - coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, etc.

3. Add some water in a saucepan and heat it.

4. Now place the bowl containing oil in the saucepan and double boil it.

5. Make sure that the oil is not too hot since it can burn your scalp.

How To Apply?

1. First take a wide toothed com and make sure that you detangle your hair.

2. Spread some oil in your hands evenly.

3. Start applying this oil on your scalp and gently massage in circular motions.

4. After you have applied it all over your scalp, start applying on the hair.

5. For this, divide your hair in to different sections and apply the oil from the roots to the tips of the hair section by section.

6. After you have applied oil all over your hair tie your hair in a bun.

7. Cover the entire hair with a shower cap so that the hair doesn't come out.

8. Leave it on for about an hour.

9. Later rinse it off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner using normal water.

Benefits Of Hot Oil Massage

Helps In Hair Growth

Massaging your hair once in while helps in improving blood circulation as a result of which the hair follicles will strengthen and ultimately result in hair growth.

Treats Dandruff

Dandruff in one of the biggest concerns for most of you out there. And the best solution for this is a hot oil massage. It helps in moisturising and hydrating the scalp thus preventing dry and flaky scalp.

Protects From Damage Due To Sun

The harmful UV rays of the sun can damage your hair in different ways, from hair fall to rough hair and split ends. Hot oil massage comes to the rescue to protect your hair from these damages.

Helps In Treating Frizzy Hair

Our hair tends to be frizzy when it is exposed to heat, chemicals, environmental pollution etc. Hot oil massage adds shine to your hair and helps in dealing with frizzy and dull hair effectively.