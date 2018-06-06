Homemade Coconut Water Hair Serum For Shiny Hair

Does your hair lack lustre? Do you often feel that your hair is losing its shine day by day? Well, you've got to do something really quick to get your hair back on track - something that might get your hair its shine back. And what could that possibly be? We know the hack! And, we have got you covered in this article.

All you need is a hair serum - the one which will promise to give your hair its shine back and the one which will have no side effects whatsoever. And, you may ask...how do we do that? Well, it is pretty simple. You can make a hair serum at home. Surprised, aren't you?

It's quite an easy task to make a hair serum at home. All you need are some basic ingredients that are readily available in the market. And why homemade serum you may ask, especially when there are so many serums available in the market? Why not just go and buy one?

Well, homemade products are always the best, as they are cost-effective and have no side effects in them. Plus, an added advantage of homemade beauty products is that you know what exactly goes into making a particular product, its uses, and its benefits, unlike store-bought products which might use some harmful chemicals.

Coming back to the point...how to make your hair shine naturally at home? To answer that in the simplest way - you can make coconut water and aloe vera gel-based hair serum at home. How to do that? Let's get started with the ingredients first.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of freshly extracted aloe vera gel

4 tablespoons of coconut water

2 tablespoons of jojoba oil

1 spray bottle to store the hair serum

How To Prepare:

Take a medium-sized bowl.

Pour freshly extracted aloe vera gel in it.

Now, add coconut water to the aloe vera gel and mix it well until it completely blends into one mixture.

Then, add jojoba oil to the mixture and blend well again.

Once the mixture is properly blended, pour it into the spray bottle. It is now ready for use.

Tip: Store this serum in a cool and dry place. It can be stored for a long time and does not really have an expiry date to it. However, you need to keep it away from heat or sunlight.

How To Apply:

Shampoo your hair properly.

Then, apply a suitable conditioner.

Once you have washed away all the conditioner from your hair, you can pat it dry with a towel or a hair dryer.

Now, take the spray bottle and spray some serum on your hair. Then, glide your hands from top to bottom of your hair and spread the serum everywhere properly. Make sure that you apply the serum to your entire hair, avoiding the scalp.

Leave it on.

Now that you know how to make this super-easy serum for shiny hair, it is time for you to know the benefits of each of these ingredients - the basic reason why we have used it in the first place.

Benefits Of Coconut Water For Hair

It keeps your hair hydrated

It prevents hair breakage

It helps to detangle your hair

It nourishes the scalp and keeps your hair healthy

It controls frizz and dryness in your hairstyle

Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel For Hair

It repairs damaged hair

It promotes hair growth

It has antifungal and antiviral properties

It moisturises your hair and locks all the essential nutrients

It prevents split ends

Benefits Of Jojoba Oil For Hair

It moisturises your scalp

It acts as a cleanser

It curbs hair loss and promotes hair growth

It helps in controlling/reducing dandruff

It helps to add volume to your hair

