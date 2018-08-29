How To Make Coconut Oil Shampoo At Home?

Dull, frizzy and lifeless hair are some common hair-related issues that we all face in our day-to-day life. In an attempt to find a solution to this, we experiment with different shampoos and conditioners that are available in the market. But sometimes none of these work on our hair.

At this point it is better to try some home remedies. In this article, we'll be discussing some natural shampoos that are made from coconut oil.

The benefits of coconut oil for hair are well known. So let us see how we can use coconut oil shampoo as an alternative for other chemical shampoos.

Coconut Oil And Honey Shampoo

Ingredients

1 cup coconut oil

2 tbsp honey

1 cup aloe vera

¼ cup distilled water

1 tsp lavender essential oil

1 tsp rosemary essential oil

How To Do

First mix raw honey in lukewarm distilled water and stir well. The next step is to add the other ingredients into the honey solution. Finally, blend all the ingredients together and transfer it to a spray bottle. Before every use make sure you shake the bottle. This can be stored in the refrigerator for about 2-3 weeks.

Coconut Oil And Coconut Milk Shampoo

Ingredients

4 tsp coconut oil

½ cup coconut milk

½ cup glycerine

1 cup liquid soap

Few drops of essential oil of your choice(optional)

How To Do

First combine together liquid soap and coconut milk in a bowl and keep it aside. Now combine coconut oil and glycerine in another bowl. Keep adding this mixture into the coconut milk mixture and blend them well. Store this mixture in a clean spray bottle and shake before every use.

Coconut Oil And Aloe Vera Gel Shampoo

Ingredients

1 ½ cup of coconut oil

1 ½ cup of aloe vera gel

Few drops of your favourite essential oil (for fragrance)

How To Do

Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel from fresh aloe vera leaves. Add this to coconut oil and mix both the ingredients well. Finally add a few drops of your favourite essential oil for fragrance and store it in a clean bottle. This shampoo will help you in nourishing your scalp and maintaining its pH balance.

Coconut Oil And Salt Shampoo

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp salt

2 tsp jojoba oil

¾ cup of water

Few drops of any essential oil

How To Do

Lightly warm the water and add coconut oil, salt, jojoba oil and a few drops of essential oil finally. Mix all the ingredients together. Take a squeeze bottle and pour the mixture into it. Make sure you shake the bottle before you use it.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil For Hair

1. Coconut oil is considered a natural moisturiser for the hair and scalp that helps in deep conditioning.

2. It works effectively against hair loss and strengthens the roots and the hair.

3. Along with moisturizing the scalp, it helps in treating flaky and dry scalp and prevents dandruff.

4. Regular application of coconut oil will also help with split ends to a great extent.

5. If you want frizz free hair then coconut oil is the perfect solution.