9 Home Remedies To Treat Scalp Scabs

Do you often find yourself scratching your scalp due to itching? This constant scratching leads to the formation of scabs on the scalp. An itchy scalp is not only frustrating and embarrassing, but also painful.

How Are Scalp Scabs Formed?

Scalp scabs are formed when we damage the outer layer of our skin by constantly itching the scalp. These are formed as a result of our skin trying to heal itself. The blood cells clot rapidly to heal the skin, thereby resulting in scabs. [1]

Scabs can be a result of factors like oily skin, dandruff or lice. They are yellow or red in colour.

Scabs are often harmless and heal with time. But constant scratching is quite embarrassing as well as frustrating. So here we are with home remedies that can help you get rid of the scabs. However, if your issue is severe, please do consult a doctor.

Ways To Treat Scalp Scabs

1. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel has healing properties. [2] It provides a soothing effect to the scabs. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep infections at bay. [3] It will give you relief from the pain and itchiness.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 vitamin E capsules/2 tbsp vitamin E powder

Method of use

Put the aloe vera gel and vitamin E powder in a bowl and mix well. Alternatively, you can prick the vitamin E capsules and squeeze out the oil from them.

Add this to aloe vera gel and mix well.

Apply this mixture on the scabs.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash it off with a regular shampoo.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties [4] and it helps to keep the scalp free of bacteria and infections. This is a widely used home remedy and helps to relieve the itchiness of the scalp.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup warm water

Method of use

Add the apple cider vinegar in water and mix well.

Pour this mixture on your scalp.

Massage the scalp gently for a couple minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal helps to moisturise the scalp. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to deal with dry skin and itchiness. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw oatmeal

4 tbsp water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and blend well to form a thick paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with a regular shampoo.

4. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [6] that help heal the skin and prevent infection. It soothes the skin and helps relieve the itching.

Ingredients

1 tsp tea tree oil

2 tbsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together in a bowl.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

5. Neem leaves

Neem leaves soothe the scalp. They have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties [7] that help to prevent infection and itchiness on the scalp.

Ingredients

10-15 neem leaves

2 cup water

Method of use

Boil the neem leaves in water.

Strain the water.

Let it cool down.

Rinse your scalp with this water.

Use this daily for the desired result.

6. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is an amazing way to get rid of dandruff, which is one of causes behind scabs. It has antimicrobial and antifungal properties [8] that keep infections at bay. It cleanses and soothes the scalp.

Ingredients

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Put the olive oil in a bowl.

Warm it up in the microwave for a few seconds.

Add lemon juice in the warm oil and mix well.

Gently massage the mixture on the scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

7. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil will moisturise the scalp. It has anti-inflammatory and healing properties [9] that will soothe and heal the scalp and give you relief from the scabs.

Ingredient

Jojoba oil

Method of use

Gently massage the jojoba oil on your scalp before going to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo in the morning.

8. Coconut oil

Coconut oil deeply moisturises the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties [10] that help to soothe the skin.

Ingredients

Coconut oil as required

A hot towel

Method of use

Gently massage the coconut oil on your scalp.

Cover your head with a hot towel (soak the towel in hot water and squeezing out the excess water).

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo afterwards.

9. Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in vitamins A and E and helps to nourish the scalp. It has antioxidants that help fight free radical damage and keep the scalp healthy. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the scalp. [11]

Ingredient

4 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Put the oil in a bowl.

Warm it up in the microwave for a few seconds.

Gently massage the warm oil on your scalp.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo in the morning.

