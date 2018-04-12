Home Remedies To Dye Your Hair

Dyeing hair is very common among both men and women, especially when they grow older and gray hair starts to appear. Studies have shown that fifty percent of women dye their hair regularly. But is it safe to

bleach? Well, first let's understand a little about our hair, shall we?

The natural colour of our hair comes from two pigments called eumelanin and pheomelanin. Eumelanin is found in darker hair colours and brunettes, and pheomelanin comprises the red hair colour. Gray hair occurs when the production of pigment decreases or stops. So, what happens when we decide to change our hair colour?

When you bleach your hair, you are removing the natural pigment of your hair and the common bleach that's used is hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide enters the hair shaft and releases oxygen, so when this happens, the pigments are broken down allowing the hair colour to seep in. Most of the off-the-shelf products contain harmful chemicals and it's definitely not good for your hair health.

Some of the dyeing products may cause allergic reactions when in contact with the skin, such as itchy scalp, hair loss, hair breakage, etc. But do not worry because there are other alternative methods which you can use that are safe and chemical free. Here are 7 natural ways to dye your hair. These are as follows:

Prep Your Hair:

Your hair needs to be in a good condition before you try out the following methods because these methods can dry your hair out. So, to prevent this from occurring, start oiling your hair 2-3 times in a week. Start three weeks before you bleach your hair. Use deep conditioning mask once in a week.

Here are a few methods you can try at home to bleach your hair.

1. Bleach Hair With Lemon Juice:

Lemon juice is considered to be a natural bleaching agent and is the best bleach for the hair. Lemon juice helps to lighten the colour of hair.

What You'll Need:

• 1 cup fresh lemon juice.

• For normal hair, use ¼th cup warm water.

• For dry hair, use ¼th cup conditioner.

• 1 spray bottle.

How To Use:

• For Normal Hair:

• In a spray bottle, mix 1 cup fresh lemon juice and ¼th cup of water and shake well.

• For Dry Hair:

• In a bowl, add 1 cup fresh lemon juice with ¼th cup of conditioner and mix it well. Pour this mixture into a spray bottle.

• Spray the lemon juice mixture on your hair until it is completely saturated.

• Let the mixture sit on your hair for 1-2 hours. During this time, sit under the sun.

• Wash your hair with normal water and use a conditioner.

• Use this remedy once in a week or until you get the desired result.

2. Bleach Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar And Honey:

The acidic properties in apple cider vinegar help to lighten hair colour, whereas, honey, on the other hand, acts as a natural humectant, which helps to hydrate and nourish the hair and also serves as a lightener.

What You'll Need:

• 1 cup apple cider vinegar.

• ½ cup honey.

• 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

• Towel.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix it well.

• Apply this mixture evenly to your hair until it's completely saturated.

• Now, wrap your hair in a towel and leave it overnight.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and a conditioner in the morning.

• Use this remedy once in a week or until you get the desired result.

3. Bleach Hair With Honey And Cinnamon:

Honey contains a minimal amount of hydrogen peroxide, which is a bleaching agent and will help to lighten the hair. It also helps to lock the moisture in your hair.

Cinnamon has bleaching properties and is rich in various minerals like manganese, iron, and calcium which help to nourish the hair.

What You'll Need:

• 2 tablespoons of raw honey.

• 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder.

• 2 teaspoons of extra-virgin olive oil.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

• Apply this mixture evenly on your hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave the mixture on your hair for 3-4 hours.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

• Repeat this process every 2-3 days once or until you get the desired result.

4. Bleach Hair With Henna And Chamomile Tea:

Henna is a natural dye and is used to cover gray hair. Also, if you have dark brown or black hair, henna will help lighten it and use henna only if you want reddish highlights to your hair.

Chamomile tea has natural bleaching properties, and when combined with henna, this hair mask can be used to get a global hair colour.

What You'll Need:

½ cup henna powder.

½ cup chamomile tea.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix both the ingredients and make it into a paste.

• Apply this mixture evenly on your hair and cover it with a shower cap.

• Leave the mixture on your hair remain for 2-3 hours.

• Wash with a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

• Use this mask once in a week.

5. Bleach Hair With Chamomile Tea And Yogurt:

Chamomile tea contains nutrients that help to lighten and brighten your hair. It also helps to rejuvenate your hair and provides a silky shine.

Yogurt contains mild bleaching properties and lactic acid and also fatty acids that help nourish and rehydrate the hair.

What You'll Need:

• 4 chamomile tea bags.

• ½ cup plain yogurt.

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice.

• 2 teaspoons of coconut oil (to prevent hair from drying).

• Hot water.

How To Use:

• Take a cup of hot water in a jar and add 4 tea bags of chamomile tea. Leave it in the jar of hot water for 10 minutes.

• Remove the tea bags and let the tea cool down.

• In a bowl, add ½ plain yogurt, chamomile tea, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, and 2 teaspoons of coconut oil.

• Mix all the ingredients properly and apply it evenly to your hair.

• Sit under the sun for half an hour or until your hair dries up.

• Wash it with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this remedy once in a week.

6. Bleach Hair With Baking Soda:

Baking soda is an effective bleaching agent, which helps to lighten your hair.

What You'll Need:

• ½ cup baking soda.

• ½ cup warm water.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix baking soda with warm water and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

• Check your hair every now and then to see if it is lightening. If you feel that you need to keep the mixture on for some more time, then you can do that. If not, wash your hair after 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo (preferably sulfate-free) and use a conditioner as well.

• Use this mixture one time in a week.

7. Bleach Hair With Sea Salt:

The salt in seawater in combination with the heal of the sun can help lighten your hair. And you can get the same effect at home by using warm water and sea salt.

What You'll Need:

• ½ cup baking soda.

• 1 tablespoon of sea salt.

• 5-6 drops of chamomile essential oil.

• Warm water (to make a paste).

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this mixture from the roots of your hair. You can apply it either on the strands of hair or on your entire hair.

• Leave the mixture on your hair for half an hour.

• Wash with a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner.

• Use this remedy once in a week.