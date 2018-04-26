Home Remedies And Tips To Get Rid Of Oily Hair

Oily and greasy scalp is always a nightmare for all the ladies out there. After all, smooth, silky and healthier hair adds on to one's own personality along with enhancing the beauty.

While having unclean hair can definitely cause it, greasy hair is generally the result of excess secretion of sebum by the sebaceous glands of the scalp. While some secretion is normal and should happen for a healthy scalp and hair, too much secretion creates that oily look This issue is something in common faced by most of the Indian women. But we do not realize that this can be cured if you take care of it properly.

With the right hair care routine in place, your hair too can look soft, silky and luscious. And if you want to find the remedies, the answer to it lies in your very own kitchen.

Instead of spending on ready-made products or other chemical treatments which are both harmful and expensive, you can keep in mind a few tips to get rid of oily hair.

Here are some home remedies and tips for you to take care of your oily hair and scalp.

Home Remedies

Egg Yolk Mask

Egg yolks contain protein, which can help strengthen your hair and make your hair shinier and softer. Hence, it helps in making your hair look less greasy.

How To Use:

Beat the egg yolks and mix them with honey, tea tree oil or olive oil, apply this mix to dry hair, leaving it on for about 5 to 20 minutes. Then, wash your hair thoroughly and rinse well. You can use this remedy once in a week for faster results.

Lemon

Lemon can do wonders for your hair and skin. To use it as a remedy for hair, mix the juice of two lemons with two cups of water and store it. After every wash, pat your hair dry and massage your hair and scalp using this solution and rinse thoroughly with plain water.

Beer

Ingredients:

1 and a half cup of beer

1 cup shampoo

Method:

Boil the beer in a pot for 15 minutes. Once the beer has cooled down to normal room temperature, mix it with 1 cup of shampoo. Use this shampoo in place of your regular shampoo and rinse it off in cool water. You can use this shampoo whenever you wash your hair.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal works well in keeping the hair clean and oil free. For this, prepare oatmeal and allow it to cool down. Apply this on your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with a mild shampoo and pat dry.

Table Salt

Table salt helps in getting rid of the dandruff and oily scalp. You can massage your scalp with salt right before you wash your hair. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in normal water. You can try this once in a week for faster and better results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in reducing excess oil from the hair and makes your hair look less greasy. It also helps in balancing the pH level of the scalp. All you need for this is some apple cider vinegar and water. Dilute 1 part of apple cider vinegar in 3 parts of water. Use this solution after shampooing your hair for the final wash. After applying this, leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in normal water.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera helps in keeping your scalp hydrated and prevents the secretion of excess oil. All you need for this is 1 tbsp of fresh aloe vera gel and 2 tbsp of your regular shampoo. It is better if you use freshly extracted aloe vera gel. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. You can use this remedy twice or thrice in a week.

Some Tips

Shampoo Frequently

Usually, it is not recommended to wash your hair frequently, but if you have an oily hair, it is advised to wash your hair every alternate day in order to reduce the excess oil production. However, keep in mind to use mild shampoos, as washing your hair with harsh shampoos can damage your hair.

Wash Your Hair Thoroughly

When shampooing, ensure that you rinse your hair thoroughly. Failing to do so will leave residues in your scalp, which will increase the oil production in your hair and make your hair turn greasy. So, the next time you wash your hair, make sure that you wash off every bit of your shampoo.

Reduce The Use Of Conditioners

Use conditioners only at the ends of your hair, in case they have dried out. They are not recommended for oily hair, as they coat the hair. They provide moisture. This moisture only adds to the oiliness and greasiness.

Do Not Rub Your Scalp

Do not rub your scalp or scratch it. This may lead to the secretion of more oil by the oil glands. Also, it may result in an increase in oily dandruff to be formed. Hence, avoid rubbing your scalp vigorously, especially just after the shower.

Use Baby Powder

Baby powder works well in getting rid of the greasy hair. If you do not get time to wash your hair, sprinkle some baby powder on your hair. Comb your hair well and you are good to go. This helps in removing the excess oil from your hair as well as helps your hair to smell good.