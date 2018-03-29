Hair Care Tips To Follow This Summer

Summer is here and so is the need to take care of your hair. Dull and frizzy hair is always a nightmare for all the ladies out there. After all, smooth, silky and healthier hair adds on to one's own personality along with enhancing the beauty.

But due to several reasons like chemical treatments, environmental factors like pollution, over exposure to the sun, etc., it could lead to damaged and frizzy hair. This issue is something in common faced by most of the Indian women. But we do not realize that this can be cured if you take care of it properly.

The sun cannot really burn hair, but sun exposure will damage your hair's natural protective film. Humidity affects the hydrogen bonds in the hair and to a lesser extent, the salt bonds.

In order to take care of your tresses in summer you should follow certain tips to prevent it from drying which also leads to hair fall. Here are some hair care tips that you can try out to guard your hair form the scorching sun. Let's see what they are.

Summer Hair Care Tips

1. Stop Using Heating Products

As the strong heat of the sun can already damage the hair and make it frizzy, it is better to keep away from heating products, especially hair dryers.

Try to avoid heat blow dryers and use cold blow dryers instead if at all there's a necessity. When it comes to showering, hot water can also cause damage to your hair. Always use lukewarm water to shower your hair.

2. Go In For That Regular Trimming

Split end is a common hair damage. But during summer your hair is more prone to split ends at a faster rate. Split ends will make your hair look dull and damaged despite of how you maintain it. Trimming your hair every 4-6 months once can help the hair from getting split ends. There are also haircuts that show less of split ends if you have a lot of them bothering you. Even though there are shampoos available to reduce split ends, hair trimming is an all-time solution.

3. Protect Your Hair

During summers it is very likely that your hair gets frizzy and dry when you go out in the sun.

Always protect your hair from the sun and the environmental pollution while stepping out of your home. Use a pretty scarf, a bandana or even a cap to cover your hair.

4. Do Not Wash Your Hair Every Day

Yes, it's a myth that washing your hair every day would make your hair cleaner and healthier. But it's a misinterpretation. Washing your hair does make your hair cleaner but not every day. In fact, if you wash your tresses every day, it will make your scalp turn even more oily. So, it's better to wash it thrice a week maximum for healthy tresses, especially during summer.

5. Drink More And More Of Water

There is no better superhero than water to protect your hair this summer. No one needs to remind you of the effects of dehydration on your skin. Drink at least 4 l of water every day. When you consume ample amount of water your body absorbs it and your scalp retains the moisture and strength which protects your hair follicles.

6. Select Your Comb

Select that comb which has wide gaps rather than those fancy hair brushes. The benefit of using a wide gaped comb is that it will untangle those stubborn knots without causing any hair fall and it will protect your delicate hair follicles from the daily heat of the sun.

7. Oil Treatment

Yes, you read that right. Your hair needs that pampering during summers too. Gently massage your scalp with your favourite kind of oil and restore the moisture level and bring back the strength and nourishment your hair needs. You can use the oil according to your preferences like olive oil, coconut oil, rosemary oil. etc.

8. Use Conditioner

Make sure that you apply a good quality conditioner that suits your hair. If you go for swimming during summers do apply the leave-in conditioner on your hair and don't forget to wear a cap. Here is a simple conditioner that you can make at home.

Egg Yolk And Olive Oil Conditioner

Egg and olive oil help in hydrating and thus leave your hair smooth and manageable. Mix two egg yolks in a bowl, add two tablespoons of olive oil and mix them well. If you want, you can add water to make the mixture easy to apply. Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture with the help of a brush. Leave the mixture on your hair for 1-2 hours and wash it off in cold water with a mild shampoo and regular conditioner. Use this conditioner once in a week.