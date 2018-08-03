Grandma's Recipes For Long And Lustrous Hair

We have seen our mothers and grandmothers flaunting those jet black, thick and long tresses. Seeing those we might have wondered what is the secret and how they could maintain such long hair.

We face umpteen number of hair care problems and hair fall is one of them. As a result, we experiment with different products available in the market that are harmful in the long run due to the chemicals contained in it.

In this article, we are revealing some of the beauty recipes that were used by our grandmas during their days. These beauty secrets are based on how we can get thick and lustrous hair at home with some natural remedies. So now it is time to bid goodbye to your chemical hair care products and switch to some natural recipes.

Recipe 1

Ingredients

Coconut oil

Garlic

How To Prepare?

1. Take a handful of garlic cloves and chop them.

2. Crush the garlic to take out the juice from it.

3. Now mix together garlic juice and coconut oil.

4. Heat this mixture of coconut oil and garlic juice.

5. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage for a few minutes.

6. Leave it on for an hour or so and wash it off.

Recipe 2

Ingredients

Honey

Ginger

Garlic

Shampoo

How To Prepare?

1. Chop the garlic cloves into small pieces and crush them to take out the juice from it.

2. Blend a small piece of ginger to make a paste.

3. Add a tsp of honey, ginger paste and garlic juice in your regular shampoo and mix all the ingredients well.

4. Wash your hair with this mixture at least once in a week for better results.

Recipe 3

Ingredients

Hibiscus

Castor oil

How To Prepare?

1. Warm up some castor oil.

2. Add some fresh hibiscus flowers into the castor oil and heat them for a few minutes.

3. Strain the oil and store it in a glass jar.

4. Apply this oil once or twice a week for better results.

Recipe 4

Ingredients

Gooseberry powder

Coconut oil

How To Prepare?

1. Take some dry gooseberries and blend them to make a fine powder.

2. Heat some coconut oil in a saucepan.

3. Add the gooseberry powder into the oil and mix both the ingredients well.

4. Divide your hair into sections and apply this coconut oil and amla mixture on your hair and scalp and gently massage.

5. Leave the mixture on for an hour and then rinse it off with your regular shampoo.

6. For better results use this remedy once a week.

Recipe 5

Ingredients

Coconut oil

Lemon juice

Carrot

How To Prepare?

1. First, take a carrot and grate it.

2. Add the grated carrot into a cup of coconut oil.

3. Slightly warm up the oil so that the essence of the carrot comes down and blends with the coconut oil.

4. Store this oil in a glass jar.

5. Whenever you want to use it add a few drops of lemon juice into the oil.

6. Gently massage this on your hair and scalp and wait for an hour to wash it off with your mild, sulfate free shampoo.

Recipe 6

Ingredients

Sesame oil

Turmeric

How To Prepare?

1. Grate some fresh turmeric and add it to the sesame oil.

2. Heat the oil for few minutes.

3. Apply it on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes rinse it off in normal water.