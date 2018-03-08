Bored Of The Same Old Hairstyles? Here Are 5 Easy Hairstyles To Try Out This Season

Are you bored of that regular everyday look of yours? So why not bring a change in your look? It is time to gear up with a cool look to match the season.
What's more fun than reinventing your hairstyle this season? Your hairstyle always enhances your appearance with the attire you choose to wear. So, it will be better not to mess up with that. Experimenting with your hair is the most trendy and easiest way to get that chic and stylish look.
All of us would love to experiment or try out new hairstyles, but most of us run out of time in a hurry to reach our workplace, college, etc. And we end up in the same old hairstyle. Hairdos seem to be time-consuming, but there are certain hairstyles that are "actually easy" to master!
Here are the five best and fashionable hairstyles that you can try and flaunt in every occasion. So, for those of you who loves to try out something different from your usual hairstyle, you are at the right place. Read on!
1. Knotted Ponytail
Ponytails are one of the easiest and common hairstyles that most of us prefer. So how about bringing some twist in that? All you have to do is part your hair in to two halves. Next, twist and tie a knot. With the help of a bobby pin secure the knots. The left over hair can be either tied or left open.
2. Messy Bun
Buns have always been elegant and classy. Sometimes messy buns can save you if you run out of time to experiment with your hair. You can get this look without much effort. First of all, flip your hair upside down and make a high pony tail and start twisting it. Now, rotate the twisted pony to form a bun. Pull out some hair from the bun, as we don't need the ‘neat' look and your messy bun is ready.
3. Braided Pony tail-Bun
It might look complex, but it is just an "easy-peasy" hairstyle. Most of us must have done this when we were kids. So let us see how this one goes. Comb your hair and make a high pony. Tie it with a band of your hair colour. The next step is to braid your pony and tie it towards the end. Now comes the bun part. You can just twist the braided pony and make a bun. There you go, just simple and elegant!
4. French Braid
Again it's an old but chic hairstyle which helps you protect your hair during the summer time. French braids can be easily learned by yourself. It's just a matter of practice. All you have to do is take a section of hair from your crown area and divide it in to three sections. Braid the sections normally and keep adding the left over hair to the braided section until the left over hair is completely braided. And you are good to go.
5. Twisted Pony tail Bun
To begin with, tie your hair in-to a low pony-tail. Next, flip your pony tail above the area where you have tied it. Repeat this once more and secure it with a bobby pin to form a bun. You can flaunt this look formally and casually by adding some hair accessories on to it.
