Effective Face Masks For Whitening Facial Hair Naturally At Home

Women often spend thousands of rupees on maintaining their face, visiting spas and salons and buying waxing kits, razors, and trimmers. But do you know that facial hair can be whitened easily at home using simple remedies?

Not most people are aware of the fact that facial waxing, bleaching, laser treatment, etc., might affect your skin drastically, leading to many health risks.

Before we begin with home remedies for whitening the facial hair, let's take a look at some of the prominent health risks caused by salon treatments on facial hair:

1. Rashes: Allergy and rashes are the obvious side effects of waxing and bleaching facial hair.

2. Increased growth: Some people might also face an increase in the growth of facial hair rather than a decrease. This can sometimes also lead to an overgrowth.

3. Pimples: Some people also get pimples and other dangerous problems due to facial hair waxing and bleaching.

4. Skin Burns: Bleach tends to be very much harsh on the skin for a few people. So, when some people try to bleach their facial hair, the skin tends to get burnt and leave brown marks.

5. Skin Cuts: Women who try threading for unwanted facial hair most of the times suffer from the common problem of skin cuts, where the thread is not used properly and it starts bleeding.

These salon and parlour-based hair removal remedies not only spoil and harm the skin but also are cost-effective. How about if we tell you how to remove or lighten/whiten your unwanted facial hair at home only? With the help of natural ingredients alone, you can remove/lighten/whiten your unwanted facial hair following some of the DIYs that are as mentioned below:

1. Lemon and honey mask: Lemon being a citrus fruit has naturally exfoliating effect on the skin. Honey, as we all know, is the best solution for any problem. So, when you make a mask out of this, it will show you tremendous results.

Step 1: Take a fresh lemon and squeeze out its juice.

Step 2: Take 4 tbsp of organic honey and mix it with the lemon juice that you have squeezed out.

Step 3: A sticky mask will be ready, so cleanse your face thoroughly with cold water and dry it.

Step 4: Apply the mask on your face with a cotton ball, hands or a brush.

Step 5: Let it dry for 15 minutes and then wipe it off with a wet cloth dipped into lukewarm water.

Try this process for 3-4 times, it will give you a facial hair-free skin as well as a glowing skin. Tan is also removed through this.

2. Wild Turmeric Mask: This mask is really effective and is being recommended by a lot of ancestors and old people, as it has been used since ages. Wild turmeric has an anti-oxidizing property that removes the germs from the skin.

Step 1: Take 2 tbsp of wild turmeric and 2 tbsp of cold milk.

Step 2: Mix both the ingredients well in a bowl.

Step 3: Apply the paste thoroughly on the face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes.

Step 4: Rinse off the face with plain and cold water.

This mask will show effective results of facial hair lightening.

This mask might leave a yellow tint on your face due to the pigmenting properties of turmeric, so it will be recommendable to use this mask on weekends or on the days when you are at home.

3. Oatmeal Mask: Oatmeal has a grainy effect that helps in exfoliating the skin better.

Step 1: Take 2 tbsp of oatmeal, 2 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp of lime juice freshly extracted from a lemon.

Step 2: Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl.

Step 3: Apply the mask on your face with the help of your hands and let it dry for 15-20 minutes.

Step 4: When it dries off, rinse your face completely and gently with cold water.

Practice this twice or thrice a week and you will see the removal of facial hair as it exfoliates the skin.

4. Chickpea Flour Mask: Chickpea flour, or besan, not only removes the facial hair, but also lightens the skin tone by exfoliating the skin and removing the dead skin cells.

Step 1: Take 2 tbsp of chickpea flour, 1 tbsp of fresh cream or cold milk, and 1 tbsp of turmeric.

Step 2: Mix all the ingredients well and make a thick paste.

Step 3: Apply the paste on your face with the help of a brush and let it dry for 20 minutes.

Step 4: Scrub it off with the help of a soft sponge or a towel soaked into lukewarm water.

Practice this twice or thrice a week, and you will definitely see the effects of facial hair removal.

5. Papaya Mask: Papaya acts as a natural bleach and this easy mask will suit everyone's skin type.

Step 1: Take 2 tbsp of mashed papaya and 1 tbsp of cold milk.

Step 2: Mix the 2 ingredients and make a thick paste.

Step 3: Apply it on your face with the help of a brush and let it dry for 20-22 minutes.

Step 4: Scrub it gently with your fingers all over the face and especially the areas where you want to lighten your facial hair.

Step 5: Rinse it off with a wet soft sponge or a towel soaked in lukewarm water.

This mask will bleach the facial hair and give an exfoliating effect to your skin.

6. Coffee And Baking Soda Mask: Coffee is an excellent exfoliator and when mixed with soda, it gives a great effect in reducing body hair. Coffee and baking soda help in reducing the body hair growth.

Step 1: Take 1 tbsp of baking soda, 1 tbsp of coffee powder and a little bit of water.

Step 2: Mix the above-mentioned 3 ingredients and make a thick paste.

Step 3: Apply it on your face and let it settle for 5-7 minutes.

Step 4: Rinse it gently with a soft sponge or a wet towel soaked in lukewarm water.

This process when practised 3-4 times will permanently remove facial hair.

7. Red Lentils Mask: Red lentils have an immense property of scrubbing and also removing the facial hair and milk is added to it to soften the skin and remove the facial hair.

Steps to be followed:

Grind 1/2 cup of red lentils and sieve it to get a fine powder.

Then, add 2 tablespoons of red lentil powder with raw milk (or honey) to make it as a paste and keep it aside for 15 minutes.

Store the remaining powder in an airtight container for regular usage.

Apply the paste on your face evenly and wait for 15-20 minutes.

Now, scrub the face gently for a few minutes and rinse off with water.

Regular application of this mask for 2-3 times a week will help you to get rid of the facial hair.

8. Orange Peel Mask: Orange also is a citrus fruit and helps in exfoliating the skin by removing dirt and facial hair. It also lightens the skin tone and gives a glowing effect.

Step 1: Take off the orange peel and dry it off in the sun for 2 days.

Step 2: When it becomes hard, grind it in a mixer and make a soft powder.

Step 3: Orange scrub is ready.

Step 4: Take 2 tbsp of orange scrub powder, sandalwood powder, potato juice, rose water and cold water and make a thick paste.

Step 5: Let it dry for 15-20 minutes.

Step 6: Remove it with a soft sponge or a towel soaked in lukewarm water.

Step 7: Apply a toner and a cold and gentle moisturiser.

Tip: After removing all the above-mentioned masks, apply a toner and a soft moisturiser on your face. And do not wash the face with a face wash after removing the masks.

So, stop wasting money on the salon treatments and try these easy homemade remedies and get flawless skin.