DIY Homemade Natural Conditioners For Strong And Healthy Hair

1.Banana, Honey And Olive Oil:

The potassium present in bananas helps to strengthen the hair, reduce hair breakage, restore your hair's natural elasticity, and repair the damage. It also moisturizes your hair.

Honey is a natural humectant and it restores moisture in your scalp. It has incredible antibacterial and healing properties.

Olive oil is packed with polyunsaturated and monosaturated fatty acids that nourish your hair and scalp. Olive oil provides deep nourishment to the hair shaft, therefore, making your hair soft and smooth.

What You'll Need:



1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons of honey

3 tablespoons of olive oil

How To Use:



In a mixer, add all the ingredients.

Blend it properly until you get a smooth paste.

Apply this mask on your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Once the mask is completely off from your hair, you can use a mild shampoo.

Use this remedy once in a week for best results.

2.Egg, Yogurt And Mayonnaise Conditioner:

The proteins, vitamins, and fatty acids present in an egg is good for the health of the hair. Egg helps in reducing dryness and strengthens hair follicles. It also reduces hair fall.

Yogurt helps to soften the hair and the lactic acid present in yogurt keeps the hair hydrated and strengthens the hair shaft.

Mayonnaise contains ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar, and soyabean oil, which give shine to the hair and also seal in the moisture.

What You'll Need:



1 egg

1 cup plain yogurt

Half a cup of mayonnaise

How To Use:



In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix it well.

Apply the mask on your hair, starting from the roots to the tip.

Keep the mask on your hair for 35-40 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Use a mild shampoo.

Repeat this process twice in a week for best results.

3.Coconut Oil And Honey Conditioner:

Coconut oil contains medium-chain fatty acids and it penetrates deep into the hair follicle and moisturizes the scalp and hair. It repairs split-ends and restores the lost glow to your hair.

What You'll Need:



4 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of honey

How To Use:



In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

In a separate bowl, boil water and keep it aside.

Now, place the first bowl containing the mixture on top of the second bowl containing hot water.

Apply the mixture thoroughly on wet hair.

Leave the mixture on your hair for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this process 2-3 times in a week for better result.

4.Cinnamon, Honey And Milk Conditioner:

Cinnamon and honey, when combined together, help to stimulate the scalp. Cinnamon helps improve the blood circulation and promotes hair growth.

Milk contains glutamine, a type of amino acid which helps to promote hair growth. Milk also helps to repair the damaged hair and makes the hair soft and smooth.

What You'll Need:



2 tablespoons of powdered cinnamon

2 tablespoons of honey

2 eggs

4 tablespoons of milk

Half a cup of mayonnaise

How To Use:



Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Now, place the bowl in a pot of boiling water.

Apply the warm mixture on your hair and scalp.

Leave the mixture on your hair for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Use a mild shampoo.

Repeat this procedure 2-3 times in a week.

5.Shea Butter, Avocado And Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner:

Shea butter contains vitamins A, E, and C, which helps in controlling hair fall and hair loss-related problems. Shea butter can also be used as a natural sunscreen for the hair and protects the hair from damage.

It also protects the hair from the salt and chlorine present in swimming pools.

Avocado is rich in amino acid, proteins, and vitamins, which help to soothe the scalp and promote hair growth. It also acts as a good moisturizer for the hair.

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which helps to remove the dead skin cells on your scalp and provides shine and lustre to your hair.

What You'll Need:



Half a cup of shea butter

1 ripe avocado

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

How To Use:



In a blender, add all the ingredients and mix it well.

Apply the mixture on your hair and let it sit on your hair for about half an hour.

Wash it off with warm water.

Use this remedy twice in a month for best results.

6.Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Yogurt And Coconut Milk Conditioner:

Orange contains vitamin C and bioflavonoids, which are good for the scalp health. Orange juice improves blood circulation in the scalp and promotes hair growth. Orange juice also contains essential nutrients that help to strengthen the hair stands and make the hair soft, smooth, and shiny.

The acid content in lime juice helps to exfoliate the dead skin cells in the scalp and also eliminate dandruff.

What You'll Need:



1/4th cup of orange juice

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons of lime juice

1/4th cup of coconut milk

1 egg

How To Use:



In a bowl, mix all the ingredients properly.

Now, apply the mask on damp hair and let it sit for half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Use a mild shampoo.

Repeat this process once in every week for gorgeous hair.

7.Shea Butter And Vitamin E Oil Conditioner:

Vitamin E contains important nutrients and antioxidants that are important for hair growth. Massaging the scalp with vitamin E oil helps to improve blood circulation in the scalp and thus adds to the shine of the hair.

What You'll Need:



1 cup shea butter

1 teaspoon of vitamin E oil

½ a cup of olive oil

How To Use:



In a saucepan, add shea butter and heat it until it melts.

Now, add olive oil to it and mix it properly. Then, remove the saucepan from the flame.

Let the mixture cool completely.

Add vitamin E oil to the mixture and mix it properly.

Apply the mixture evenly on your hair and let the mixture sit for an hour.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Use a mild shampoo.

Follow this procedure twice in every one month for best result.

8.Sesame Seed Oil And Aloe Vera Gel Conditioner:

Sesame oil, also known as gingelly oil, is good for the hair, as it will help your hair grow longer and stronger. It also provides shine and lustre to dull-looking hair.

Rich in high water content and packed with vitamins and minerals, aloe vera is an excellent moisturizer that locks moisture in the scalp and provides soft, smooth, and shiny hair.



What You'll need:



2 tablespoons of sesame seed oil

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 cup of plain yogurt

1 tablespoon of olive oil

How To Use:



In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix it properly.

Make a smooth paste out of it.

Apply the mixture on damp hair.

Leave the mixture on your hair for about an hour.

Rinse it off with normal water followed by a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once in every week for soft, shiny hair.

9.Mint And Tea Conditioner:

The vitamins and minerals found in green and black tea are extremely beneficial for the hair. It also helps to strengthen the hair strands and provide a smooth texture.

Mint aids in cooling the scalp and removes scalp infection and irritation.

What You'll need:



2 tablespoons of black tea or green tea leaf

A handful of mint leaves

3 cups of water

How To Use:



Add 2 cups of water in a pan and let it boil.

Now, add chopped mint leaves and put it in the boiling water.

Let the mint leaves boil for some time.

Now, strain the liquid and let it cool.

Now, heat a cup of water in a pot and add 2 tablespoons of tea leaves.

Let it boil till you get a strong liquor.

Stain the tea and let it cool for some time.

Now, mix the tea liquor and mint water.

Rinse your hair with this water after shampooing.

Repeat this process once in a week for shiny hair.

10.Banana, Honey And Rose Water Conditioner:

Bananas contain vitamins A, E, and C, which help to prevent split ends, improve hair quality and its elasticity. Bananas also penetrate deep into the scalp and hydrate your hair.

Rose water is an astringent that helps to soothe irritated scalp. It contains vitamins A, B3, C, D, and E, all of which act as a moisturizer for the hair.

What You'll Need:



3 bananas

2 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of coconut milk

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

Few drops of rose water

How To Use:

