Here Are Some Best Hair Masks To Pamper Your Hair

If you are among those looking for ways to get a soft, healthy and long hair, then you are at the right place. In this article, we'll be discussing some best hair masks with which you can pamper your hair and also fight some of your common hair care issues.
Some common hair care issues we all face include dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, baldness, hair fall, hair breakage, etc. Pollution, constant exposure to the sun, etc., are some of the key factors leading to these hair damages.
This is where common kitchen ingredients come handy. Below are some natural hair packs that can be used regularly to pamper your hair.
Banana And Yogurt
If you have a dry and frizzy hair then you must definitely try out this banana and yogurt mask. Banana and yogurt will help in nourishing the hair and scalp deeply.
Mash a ripe banana and make a smooth paste. Add an equal amount of yogurt into the mashed banana and combine the ingredients well. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Massage with your fingertips gently for a few minutes. Cover your hair with a shower. Leave it on for about an hour.
Later rinse it off with normal water using a mild shampoo.
Milk And Honey
Split ends are one of the most common hair issues that we face. Sometimes trimming regularly also don't work. But we have the right remedy for you here and that's the milk and honey mask.
Take some raw milk and mix it with a few drops of raw honey. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp. Wear a shower cap and rinse it off after 45 minutes using a mild shampoo. Try this regularly once every week for a few weeks.
Coconut Oil, Yogurt And Vitamin E Oil
Only a healthy scalp can give you smooth, shiny and strong hair. A mask made of coconut oil, yogurt and Vitamin E oil will not only make your hair strong but will also deep condition the hair.
Take some coconut oil and slightly warm it. Add yogurt into the coconut oil and mix together. Finally, add a few drops of vitamin E oil and combine all the ingredients well.
Start applying this on your hair and scalp and gently massage for 4-5 minutes. Leave the mask for an hour or so and then wash it off with normal water.
Most Read : Protein Hair Masks That Will Reduce Hair Fall In Seven Days
Aloe Vera, Olive Oil And Egg Yolks
This mask is also a nourishing and deep conditioning mask. In a bowl, add 2 tsp olive oil, 2 tbsp aloe vera gel and egg yolks. Whisk all the ingredients well to make a mask. With the help of a brush apply this mask on your hair and scalp. Tie your hair into a bun and cover your hair with a shower cap. Wait for 2-3 hours. You can carry on your activities in the meanwhile. Later wash your hair with a normal shampoo. Follow this once a week.
