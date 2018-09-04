Best Hair Oils For Faster Hair Growth That Actually Work!

Hair fall is one of the common problems that we are struggling to deal with today. With the increase in environmental pollution and other lifestyle factors, most of us would be facing hair loss. In order to solve this, we tend to experiment with several hair care products that claim to give 100% results like improved hair growth and hair volume. But most of the time, these products fail to give the desired results.
So it is important that we resort to natural remedies to cure hair loss. Remember how our grandmothers used to have that thick and lustrous hair? Ever wondered how they got it? They used to pamper their hair with oiling. Yes, you heard that right. A great oil massage with the suitable ingredients can not only control hair fall but can stimulate the hair growth.
Below are some natural oil solutions that will definitely improve your hair growth and give you the desired results if used regularly.
Camphor Oil, Olive Oil And Castor Oil
Camphor is a rich source of antioxidants and also has antiseptic properties. It helps in nourishing the hair by strengthening the hair cuticles, and also makes your hair thick. Camphor also works in treating dandruff and hair loss effectively.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp camphor oil
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp castor oil
How To Do
Mix together camphor oil, olive oil and castor oil and gently massage on to your scalp and hair with the help of your fingertips. Start from the roots of the hair and then go to the tip of the hair. Leave it on for an hour and later wash it off with a regular shampoo in normal water.
Neem And Almond Oil
The antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties of neem and the fatty acids contained in neem help in treating dandruff and boost hair growth.
Ingredients
- A handful of neem leaves
- 100 ml almond oil
How To Do
First, you need to dry a handful of neem leaves for at least 2 days. Next, boil the dry neem leaves in almond oil. Keep this oil aside for a week so that the leaves can completely soak in the oil. Later you can use this oil to massage your scalp and hair.
Amla And Olive Oil
Rich in Vitamin C, amla or Indian gooseberry is something that works effectively in boosting hair growth by strengthening the hair follicles.
Ingredients
- 5-6 pieces of dry amla
- Olive oil
How To Do
First, take a few pieces of dry amla and add it into the olive oil. Boil it for some time and store it in a spray bottle. Keep this mixture aside for a week and use this oil to massage your hair whenever you want.
Curry Leaves And Coconut Oil
Curry leaves are widely used by Indians to add authentic flavours to the dishes. This magical ingredient contains antioxidants, amino acids and other essential nutrients that help in controlling hair fall and improving hair growth. It also contains other proteins and beta-carotene that boost hair growth.
Ingredients
- Curry leaves
- 100 ml coconut oil
How To Do
Take a handful of fresh curry leaves and dry it in the sun for at least 2 days. Then boil it in olive oil and allow it to soak. You can store this in an airtight container. Massage this oil gently on your scalp and hair and then leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour. Later rinse it off with normal water using your regular shampoo.
Kalonji Seeds And Coconut Oil
Kalonji seeds are another natural ingredient that helps in promoting hair growth. It contains Vitamin A, B and C along with other fatty acids that help in getting healthy and lustrous tresses.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp kalonji seeds
- 100 ml coconut oil
How To Do
First, grind the kalonji seeds to make a fine powder. Add this into the coconut oil and store it for 2-3 days. You can warm some of this oil just before you massage it on your hair and scalp. Use a sulfate free mild shampoo to wash it off.
