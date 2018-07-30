Best 5 Fruit Hair Masks For Dry Hair You Can Try At Home

Dry, frizzy and damaged hair are the most common hair-related issues that we all face, irrespective of gender and age group. We look for several remedies to fight these issues. Here in this article, we'll discuss some remedies to combat dry hair. But before that let us see what really makes your hair dry.

What Makes Your Hair Dry?

Heating Products

All of us love to look different and experiment with our hairstyles. As a result of this we tend to use heating products like straighteners, curlers, blow dryers etc., to keep changing the hairstyles. But the overuse of these will ultimately lead to damaged and dry hair.

Washing Hair Very Often

The myth that washing your hair everyday helps in having a healthy hair has hit us so badly that we do not understand how much damage it can cause to our hair. Washing your hair very often will wash off the natural oils produced by the scalp and make our hair dry and frizzy.

Lack Of Vitamins And Nutrients

Vitamins and nutrients are very important for maintaining a healthy hair. Vitamin A, C and E along with antioxidants help in making the hair stronger and hydrate the scalp and hair thus giving soft hair.

How Do Fruit Masks Work?

Fruits are rich sources of Vitamin A, C and antioxidants that will help in making the hair stronger and softer. Vitamin C strengthens the hair and prevents any kind of hair damage. The antioxidants present in fruit masks help in hydrating the scalp and hair and also prevents split ends. Vitamin A helps in the production of sebum which is a natural oil meant to moisturise the hair.

The below fruit masks have all the required nutrients and vitamins to make your hair smooth and healthy.

1. Papaya

Papaya is a rich source of antioxidants. When applied to the hair, it acts as a natural conditioner that nourishes both the scalp and the hair.

What You Need?

½ papaya

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Make

1. First, cut the ripe papaya into small pieces.

2. Blend them in a blender to form a paste.

3. Next, add coconut oil and olive oil. If you want, you can replace the olive oil with any other oil of your choice.

4. Mix all these ingredients and apply on your hair and scalp.

5. Let it stay until it dries. Say for about 30 minutes.

6. Later on, rinse it with lukewarm water.

2. Banana

Bananas are a rich source of carbohydrates, potassium, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C that help in softening and deep conditioning the hair.

What You Need

1 ripe banana

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp coconut oil

How To Make

1. Mash or blend the ripe banana to make a thick paste.

2. Now add the coconut oil and honey into the banana paste and blend all the ingredients well.

3. Divide your hair into sections and start applying the mask section by section covering the roots and tips of your hair.

4. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it for an hour.

5. Later wash it off using your regular shampoo in cold water.

3. Orange

We all know that orange contains Vitamin C and other vital nutrients that help in building hair strength and adding shine to your tresses. Use this mask for a lustrous and healthy hair.

What You Need

3-4 tbsp of orange juice

Few drops of lime juice

1 tbsp yogurt

How To Make

1. Combine together orange juice and lime juice.

2. Add yogurt into this and mix all the ingredients well.

3. Add few drops of water into the mixture if required.

4. Apply this on your scalp and hair and leave it on for an hour. Rinse it off with normal water.

4. Strawberry

Another fruit that works effectively on hair is strawberry. The antioxidant properties of strawberries help in nourishing and moisturising both the hair and the scalp.

What You Need

5-6 strawberries

Egg yolk

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Make

1. Put the strawberries in a blender and blend them to make a fine paste.

2. Add the egg yolk and olive oil into the strawberry and mix all the ingredients well.

3. Apply this on your hair and scalp covering the roots and tips of your hair.

4. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water and your regular shampoo.

5. Guava

Guavas also contain Vitamin C that helps in attaining stronger and softer tresses. The antioxidants present in guavas help in moisturising the scalp and also in fighting free radicals.

What You Need

2-3 ripe guava

Few drops of honey

How To Make

1. Cut the ripe guavas and blend it in a blender to make a smooth paste.

2. Add a few drops of honey into it and mix both the ingredients well.

3. Apply this on your hair and wait for 10 minutes.

4. Finally, rinse it off with normal water.