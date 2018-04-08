Struggling With Dandruff Problems? Try These Apple Cider Vinegar Remedies

Chronic or persistent dandruff is often a result of scalp infection. This harrowing condition can further lead to scalp acne and severe hair loss.

People who suffer from chronic dandruff experience flakiness and severe itchiness in the scalp. And, if this condition is not treated in time, it may lead to many other annoying hair-related problems.

Since this scalp condition is exceedingly common, there are tons of commercial anti-dandruff hair products that are available in the stores. But, in reality, a majority of such products do not live up to the hype.

That is why, there are a lot of people who are making the switch from store-bought anti-dandruff products to home remedies such as apple cider vinegar. Its acidic nature can destroy the dandruff-causing fungus. And, using it regularly can treat persistent dandruff problem in an effective way.

Here, we've listed certain at-home apple cider vinegar remedies that can treat chronic dandruff.

1. With Water

How To Prepare:

- Pour 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a mug full of distilled water.

- Mix and rinse your hair with the resulting solution.

- Follow up by rinsing with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Twice a week, treat your scalp and hair with this homemade solution to get rid of dandruff.

2. With Lemon Juice

How To Prepare:

- Create a blend of ½ teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

- Pour the blend onto your scalp and massage with your fingertips.

- After 15-20 minutes, wash your hair with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Weekly application of this remedy can treat dandruff and also prevent it from recurring.

3. With Tea Tree Oil And Banana

How To Prepare:

- Mash a ripe banana and mix it with ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with 4-5 drops of tea tree oil.

- Slather the resulting paste all over the scalp and let it sit there for about 30 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water and follow up by using a light shampoo.

Frequency:

In a month, you can try using this homemade hair mask at least 2-3 times to get relief from severe dandruff.

4. With Baking Soda

How To Prepare:

- Take ½ a teaspoon of baking soda and mix it with 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

- Smear the prepared material on your scalp and massage with your fingertips for a few minutes.

- Wash off the residue with a light shampoo.

Frequency:

This incredible remedy can be used on a biweekly basis to get rid of severe, continuous dandruff for good.

5. With Aloe Vera Gel

How To Prepare:

- Scoop out 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and mix it with ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

- Apply the resulting blend to your scalp and leave it there for 20-25 minutes.

- Wash off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Use this apple cider vinegar remedy on a weekly basis to banish chronic dandruff.

6. With Olive Oil

How To Prepare:

- Just mix 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil with ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

- Cover your scalp area with the resulting material.

- Let it settle for 30 minutes, before cleaning it off with your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Treat chronic dandruff by using this effective apple cider vinegar remedy at least twice a week.

7. With Chamomile Tea

How To Prepare:

- Mix ½ a cup of unsweetened chamomile tea with 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

- Rinse your hair with the resulting material.

- Let the residue stay on for 20 minutes before washing it off with your regular shampoo.

Frequency:

Pamper your locks with this super-effective remedy on a weekly basis to get rid of severe dandruff.