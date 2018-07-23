Amazing Hair Washes That You Can Try At Home

We have all heard about face washes and body washes. But have you ever heard about hair washes? By hair wash, we do not mean your regular shampoo and conditioner. These are some natural rinses that can be used after you shampoo your hair.

Basically, hair rinses/washes provide a layer of protection to your hair from pollution, chemicals, heat, etc. Some can also maintain the pH balance of the scalp and nourish your hair.

Using a hair wash must be a part of your hair care routine once in a while to protect your hair and make it healthy. You can easily make simple hair washes sitting back at home using natural ingredients.

Today, let us see how can we prepare them and how we can use them for attaining a healthy-looking mane. Read on!

Aloe Vera Gel Hair Wash

The antimicrobial properties in aloe vera help in attaining a healthy scalp along with giving you a smooth and soft hair.

What You Require?

Aloe vera leaf

1-2 cups of water

How To Prepare?

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut it open to scoop out the gel from it. Dilute it with water in order to make a solution. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel if you are not able to find an aloe vera leaf. Use this solution as a hair rinse.

Lemon Hair Wash

Lemon contains vitamin C that boosts the production of collagen and helps in faster hair growth.

What You Require?

1-2 lemon

2 cups of water

How To Prepare?

Cut the lemon and squeeze the juice out of it in a bowl. You can use either 1 or 2 lemons, depending on the length of your hair. Dilute it with some water to make a solution. Repeat this remedy at least once in a week for better results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains properties that help in maintaining the pH balance of the scalp. It also helps in removing the excess oil production on the scalp, thus helping in reducing the greasiness of your hair.

What You Require?

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

How To Prepare?

You can make this hair wash at home easily. Mix the apple cider vinegar in water in order to dilute it. Use this as a hair wash after shampooing your hair. You can use this remedy once in a week for faster and better results.

Baking Soda Hair Wash

Along with controlling the excess oil production and balancing the pH level, baking soda helps in removing the extra dirt and build-up from the scalp.

What You Require?

½ cup baking soda

1 cup water

How To Prepare?

Heat the water and add the baking soda powder in to it and mix them well to form a paste. First, shampoo your hair and then apply the baking soda paste on your hair and scalp. Gently massage in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Wash it off in cold water and apply the conditioner. You can use this hair wash once in a month to notice the difference.

Honey Hair Wash

Honey is known for its hydrating content. Applying honey on your hair will keep your hair moisturised and soft.

What You Require?

2 tsp honey

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

How To Prepare?

In a jar of water, add honey and apple cider vinegar. Combine all the ingredients together. Shampoo and condition your hair and finally rinse your hair with this honey solution. You can use this remedy 1-2 times in a month.

Coffee Hair Wash

Coffee is well known for its natural hair staining/colouring properties. Along with this, the caffeine content present in coffee will help in controlling hair fall.

What You Require?

2 tbsp coffee powder

2 cups of water

How To Prepare?

Heat the water and add the coffee powder into it. Strain the coffee and allow it to cool. You can also leave it overnight and use it the next morning. Pour this solution on your hair after shampooing. You can use this remedy once in a week if you want faster results.