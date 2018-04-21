10 Amazing Dry Hair Homemade Treatments That Actually Work

Does your hair break when you brush it? Does it fall more than it used to? Do you have an itchy scalp? All these are caused especially when your hair is dull and dry. Dry hair mainly occurs when your scalp and hair loses its moisture.

There are various factors that cause dry hair, like environmental changes, pollution, washing hair with hard water, chemical treatments, using blow dryers, lack of vitamins in the body, over-exposure to the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays, etc.

All these make your hair dry and brittle. So, how do we put moisture back to dry and dull hair? You need not go anywhere because if you just scan your kitchen you will be able to find different ingredients that are good for treating dry hair.

Homemade products are very simple, easy, chemical-free, and cost-effective. Homemade remedies will not give you results instantly, so you need to be a little patient about that. But trust me, your hair will thank you later.

So, today, we have 10 homemade treatments that will help you restore the lost moisture back to your hair. Come, let's take a look.

1. Almond Oil And Egg:

Almond oil contains healthy ingredients, like omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and vitamin E. Almond oil helps to nourish your hair and also keeps it strong and healthy. Almond oil is also a natural hair emollient, which is best for dry and frizzy hair.

Egg contains high protein, which helps in repairing the damaged hair.

Requirements:

• ¼th cup of almond oil.

• 1 egg.

Method:

• In a bowl, add ¼ cup of almond oil and one egg. Mix them properly until you get a smooth paste.

• Apply this mask to your hair, starting from the root to the tip.

• Let the mixture sit on your hair for about 40 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Apply this once in a week for an amazing result.

2. Avocado And Yogurt:

Avocados are packed with vitamins, fat, proteins, and natural oils that help to coat and soften hair. Because of its amazing properties, avocado helps to keep the hair hydrated and soft. Avocado is an inexpensive means of treating dry and frizzy hair.

Yogurt contains healthy fatty acids and helps to moisturize dry hair. It also cleans the scalp and acts as a deep conditioner for your hair.

Requirements:

• 1 avocado.

• 1 cup of yogurt.

Method:

• Mash one avocado and add one cup of yogurt.

• Mix them properly until you get a smooth and creamy paste.

• Apply this mixture to your hair and let it sit for 40-45 minutes.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and then apply a conditioner.

• Use this mask two times in a week for smooth and shiny hair.

3. Coconut Oil And Vitamin E Oil:

Vitamin E is rich in antioxidants that help repair the damaged hair follicles and encourage hair growth. It also conditions the hair and makes it healthier and stronger.

Coconut oil intensely moisturizes and conditions the hair and makes the hair soft and smooth.

Requirements:

• Vitamin E capsules.

• 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Method:

• Break open a few vitamin E capsules and pour the oil into a bowl.

• Now, mix vitamin E oil and 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil together.

• Apply this mixture evenly on your hair and leave it on for about 40 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Apply this mixture once in a week for an amazing result.

4. Hot Oil Treatments:

Hot oil treatments are the simplest and very effective remedies for dry hair.

Requirements:

• 2 tablespoons of almond oil.

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

• 2 tablespoons of jojoba oil.

• 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Method:

• In a pan, mix all the oils and warm it up. Do not overheat it.

• Make sure that when you are applying oil to your scalp, it's lukewarm and not hot.

• Now, massage your scalp with this oil mixture for about 5-10 minutes and wrap it up in a towel.

• Remove the towel from your head and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this treatment 1 time in a week for healthy, shiny hair.

5. Egg Yolk And Water:

Egg yolk works as a great conditioner for your hair because of the fatty content present in it. It provides deep conditioning to your hair and keeps it moisturized.

Requirements:

• 2 eggs.

• 3 tablespoons of water.

Method:

• Take two eggs and in a bowl, separate the yolk from the whites.

• Now, add three tablespoons of water and beat them until the mixture turns fluffy.

• Apply this mixture all over your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with cool water.

• Use this treatment once in a week.

6. Vegetable Oil And Honey:

Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it helps to lock the moisture in the hair and it also helps to strengthen the hair follicles for healthy hair growth.

Requirements:

• 2 tablespoons of honey.

• 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil.

Method:

• In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of honey with 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this mixture all over your hair and wrap it up with a plastic shower cap.

• Remove the shower cap after 20 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

7. Avocado And Banana:

Bananas are packed with vitamins, minerals and healthy oils which help to strengthen the hair shafts and add volume to the hair. Not only that, bananas also help to repair the dry and damaged hair.

Avocado, on the other hand, locks the moisture in your hair.

Requirements:

• One ripe banana.

• One ripe avocado.

Method:

• Take one ripe banana and one ripe avocado and mash them in a bowl. Make sure there are no lumps.

• Now, apply this mixture all over your hair and leave the mixture on your hair for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this treatment once in a week.

8. Mayonnaise:

Packed with eggs, oil, and other essential ingredients, mayonnaise helps to nourish the hair and make it soft and smooth. It also contains a powerful antioxidant known as L-cysteine that provides shine, strength, and volume to the hair.

Requirements:

• ½ cup of flat mayonnaise.

Method:

• In a bowl, whip half a cup of flat mayonnaise until it turns fluffy.

• Dampen your hair and apply the mayonnaise along the length of your hair, focusing more on the dry and damaged part.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with cool water followed by a mild shampoo.

• Use this one to two times in a week.

9. Beer:

Rich in proteins, vitamins, and nutrients, beer aids in repairing damaged hair and restores its structure. Beer also contains conditioning properties that add sheen to dry hair.

Requirements:

• Half a cup of flat beer.

• 2 cups of water.

Method:

• In a bowl, mix half a cup of flat beer with 2 cups of water.

• Wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner.

• Now, rinse your hair with the beer mix.

• Do not wash your hair again. Let your hair dry naturally.

• Use this remedy once in a week.

10. Aloe vera:

Aloe vera contains vitamins, amino acids, and minerals that are good for treating dry and damaged hair. It encourages healthy hair growth.

Requirements:

• 3 tablespoons of yogurt.

• 4 tablespoons of aloe vera juice.

• 2 tablespoons of carrier oil.

Method:

• In a bowl, add 3 tablespoons of yogurt, 4 tablespoons of aloe vera juice, and 2 tablespoons of carrier oil. Mix them well.

• Apply this mixture to your hair, starting from the roots of your hair to the tips.

• Leave the mixture on your hair for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week.