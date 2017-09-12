13 Common Haircare Mistakes That You Must Avoid Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Haircare mistakes are so common that we don't even realise that we're making them. Each one of us has our own share of hair issues and some of our mistakes make them worse.

There are many things that we do that can cause real damage to our hair. For instance, washing your hair with hot water can lead to hair damage and most of us have made this mistake multiple times and still continue to do so.

There are small things that you should know and be cautious about. This article talks about the common hair care mistakes and the dos and dont's when it comes to haircare.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the common haircare mistakes that we usually make and need to stop immediately.

1. Using Hot Water To Wash Your Hair

Howsoever relaxing a hot shower may be, it is definitely not relaxing for your hair. Using hot water to wash your hair can cause immense damage to your hair. Hot water strips off the natural oils and nutrients from your scalp and thus can damage your hair.

So, always use cold water to wash your hair. And if it's really cold, opt for lukewarm water instead of hot water.

2. Overwashing The Hair

We understand the need to maintain clean and healthy hair. There is no set of rules that state how many times you should wash your hair, but overwashing your hair can strip your hair off its natural oils and can cause damage to your hair. This will lead to frizzy, dry and dull hair. Wash your hair only when you feel that it is dirty. Also, try to use mild shampoo and conditioner that don't contain many harmful chemicals.

3. Not Using A Conditioner

Do you often skip conditioning your hair? That might not be such a good idea. It is important to use a conditioner after you shampoo your hair. This not only locks everything in place but also makes your hair less frizzy and easily manageable.

However, it is not recommended to use the conditioner on your scalp. Take a little bit of conditioner on your palms and apply it gently on the ends of your hair. Leave it on for a few seconds and rinse it off using cold water.

4. Brushing Wet Hair

This is one of the most common haircare mistakes. Brushing through your hair while they are still wet damages your hair and leads to hair breakage and hairfall. So, it's better to wait for the hair to dry before you comb through your hair.

Also, you should comb through your hair before you take a bath. This will ensure that you have fewer tangles in your hair after the bath.

5. Drying The Hair Vigorously

Another mistake we generally make is being too harsh on the hair while drying it. Are you one of those who come out of the shower and starts vigorously drying your hair? You need to stop that right away. This leads to breakage of your hair.

Also, refrain from using a cotton towel to dry your hair. Instead, use an old t-shirt to gently dry your hair. Alternatively, you can use a towel to soak in the excess water from your hair and then wipe your hair with the help of an old t-shirt.

6. Sleeping With Wet Hair

Sleeping with wet hair can also lead to hair damage. For one, your cotton pillowcase tends to absorb the moisture from your hair and make it dry and damaged. Also, as the hair is delicate while wet, the friction that happens while you sleep will make your frizzy and dull and thus more prone to damage.

7. Combing Frequently And Incorrectly

Combing through your hair multiple times a day does not make the hair manageable. In fact, it does the opposite. Do not comb your hair more than twice a day and be gentle while you do that.

Also, comb your hair in a bottom-up manner. That means that you should start combing your hair from the end and move up towards the scalp. Use a wide-toothed comb while detangling your hair. And be gentle. Most of us go in with full force while removing the knots from our hair and end up damaging the hair.

8. Overloading The Beauty Products

With tons of styling and hair care products available in the market, we tend to go overboard without realising that we are in fact damaging our hair. The styling products such as hair spray, gels, serums contain chemicals that will damage your hair in the long run. So try to use them as less as possible.

Another product that might be convenient for you but not for your hair is dry shampoo. Use dry shampoo only when absolutely necessary. Overuse of dry shampoos will lead to clogged pores and in turn damage the hair.

9. Not Using Heat Protection

Using heat to style your hair isn't something that you should do regularly. But whenever you do, make sure to use a heat protection spray beforehand. This creates a protective layer on your hair and creates a barrier between your hair and the heat from the appliance you use, and thus prevents your hair from damage.

10. Tying Your Hair Tight!

Well, most of us are guilty of this. We all have days when we just don't want our hair to bother us and thus we tie it up in a tight bun or plaits. Well, you shouldn't do that. Especially, if you do it quite often.

Tying your hair tight will tug on your hair roots, thereby damaging the hair. Go for hairstyles that allow your hair to breathe. Go for a loose bun or loosely knotted plaits instead.

11. Using The Wrong Pillow

Well, as weird as it may sound, this is true. A wrong pillow can also cause damage to your hair. And by the wrong pillow, we mean the one with cotton pillowcase. The cotton case absorbs the moisture from your hair and makes your hair dry and frizzy, and therefore, leads to hair damage. Instead, it is recommended that you use a satin pillowcase.

12. Not Protecting Your Hair From The Sun

Do you step out in the sun without covering your head? Well, you are pretty much damaging your hair. When it comes to harmful UV rays, not only your skin needs protection but also your hair. So, whenever you are out and about in the scorching sun, cover your head with a hat or a scarf so as to protect your hair from damage.

13. Bleaching Your Hair

For those of you who like to keep up with the fashion trends, colouring the hair won't be a strange concept. However, it is very important for you to be careful while choosing the colour.

Going for a lighter shade usually involves bleaching your hair. Bleaching can damage your hair like no other. So, opt for a dark colour that doesn't require your hair to be bleached.