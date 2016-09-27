Navratri 2019: Hairstyles To Try Out This Navratri! Hair Care oi-Riddhi Roy

Happy Navratri! Navratri is the time to bring out the best outfits and deck up in best make-up and jewellery. But, obviously we need great hairstyles to complement it and enhance the look, right? This Navratri, try out these amazing hairstyles to look the best you have ever looked.

Styling your hair with Indian clothes can be a tough call indeed, because there are just so many options to choose from. Yes, Indian hairstyles happen to be the most versatile. And if all else fails, you can just leave your hair loose.

Loose, straight hair is the most foolproof hairstyle for Indian clothes. But, do not restrict yourself to just that. With so many options to choose from, it would be a pity if you stuck to just safe hairstyles.

These hairstyles may need a little practice to perfect, but once you get there, they will be completely worth giving a try during Navratri.

Hairstyles just add that much needed Glam and Sophistication to any look. So, today, we will be sharing with you a few hairstyles that would go with any Indian attire that you might wear during Navratri.

So, read on and do try out these hairstyles for Navratri!

1. Braided Bun: This is a really elegant hairdo that would go best with sarees. Make a side part in your hair and then taking a section from the top, make a tiny braid with that section. After this, tie all of your hair up in a neat bun. 2. Low Bun: This is another hairstyle that is great for sarees. Make a bun with half your hair and then fold up the rest like how it's shown in the picture. The highlight of this look is the jewelled clip. 3. Braided Updo: Make a pouf at the top of your hair by teasing it slightly, and then take a small section from the side and make a braid. Do the same thing on the other side too, and make the two braids meet underneath the pouf. 4. Side Braid: This is probably the easiest hairstyle idea to try for Navratri. Use a curling iron to make soft waves, and side-part your hair at the front. Make a small french braid on the side of the smaller parting and that's it! 5. Elegant Braid: This braid can class up the simplest of clothes. Make a pouf at the front and secure it at the back with some bobby pins. Now, tie your hair in a regular three-strand braid and pull at the braid to add some volume and depth to your look. 6. Messy Bun: The messy bun can actually look really pretty and classy with both suits and saris. Make a pouf at the top, or else your hair could look too flat. Then, tie a ponytail and wrap it together into a bun. Pull at the bun to make it look fuller. 7. Pouf and Waves: This is a really simple hairstyle to try for Navratri. Make a pouf at the top and curl your hair in loose waves at the ends. Dress up the look with a maang tika! 8. Bun With Gajra: This is another great hairdo that will be perfect for a saree. A simple bun can look dressed up using just a hair accessory such as gajra. Make sure the one you are using is fresh. 9. Half-Updo: Make a half updo and secure it at the back using some bobby pins, and then use a fancy jewelled clip to cover the pins. This is such a simple yet beautiful hairstyle to try for Navratri. 10. Half Updo With A Pouf: This hairdo will go with your every attire. Comb well through your hair to remove any tangles. Make a pouf at the top and use a hair spray to hold it in place. This makes sure that the look stays neat. Finish it off with a maang tika. 11. Middle Parted Half Updo: This is a really simple hairstyle to try this Navratri. Add a lot of mousse and hairspray for added volume to the hair. And that's it, you can either leave your hair open or tie it in a half updo. 12. Fishtail Braid: A fishtail braid can look great for both suits or sarees. Side or middle-part your hair at the front, weave a fishtail braid at the back and you're ready to rock this hairstyle for Navratri.