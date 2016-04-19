Ayurvedic Remedies To Cure Dandruff Completely

You are excited to wear your new black T-shirt or that chic little black dress that you have been wanting to show off, but somewhere in the back of your mind, you are worried that wearing black outfits might not work in your favour, all thanks to your dandruff problems!

If the above-mentioned scenario is somewhat close to what you go through, then it is time you did something to say goodbye to dandruff once and for all.

As many of us know, dandruff is a common condition caused by flaking of the dead skin cells on the scalp, which can be caused by excess production of sebum and fungal growth.

Living with a condition like dandruff can be quite irritating, as it causes itching and flaking on a daily basis.

It can also be an embarrassing affair. There are various treatments for dandruff out there like medicated shampoos, lotions and even antibiotics that are prescribed for severe cases.

But, if you are worried that medications for dandruff may come with side effects, then it is best to go the natural way.

The ancient medicine system of Ayurveda has some potent herbal remedies to help you get rid of dandruff completely.

Boldsky gives you some of the best Ayurvedic remedies to cure dandruff. Take a look!

Remedy 1:

Ingredients: Coconut oil and lemon

The acidic nature of lemon kills the microbes that cause bacteria and coconut oil hydrates your scalp effectively to remove dryness and flaking.

Procedure:

Add a few drops of lemon to 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.



Mix the ingredients well.



Apply it on to the scalp and massage for a few minutes.



Leave it on for at least 30 minutes.



Wash the scalp and hair with a mild shampoo.

Remedy 2:

Ingredients: Coconut oil and camphor

This combination has the ability to moisturise your scalp to remove dryness, thanks to the properties in coconut oil. Also, camphor comes with antibacterial properties that eliminate the dandruff-causing microbes.

Procedure:

Crush some camphor and mix it with coconut oil.



Store this mixture in a bottle.



Apply it on to the scalp and massage.



Can be used for an overnight application.



Rinse hair in the morning and follow this procedure regularly.

Remedy 3:

Ingredient: Vinegar

According to Ayurveda, vinegar, which is a common kitchen ingredient, aids in curing dandruff by hydrating the scalp and removing the flaky dead cell layer with regular use.

Procedure:

Take some vinegar in a cup.



Apply it on to the scalp using a cotton swab.



Leave it on for 30 minutes.



Wash the scalp with a mild shampoo.

Remedy 4:

Ingredient: Fenugreek seeds

Ayurvedic experts say that fenugreek seeds can strengthen the hair follicles from within by nourishing them, thereby preventing fungal growth and dandruff. Fenugreek is also said to prevent hair loss.

Procedure:

Soak some fenugreek seeds in water, leave it overnight.



Make them into a fine paste the next morning using a blender.



Apply this paste on to the scalp and leave it on for 45 minutes.



Rinse the scalp and hair with a mild shampoo.

Remedy 5:

Ingredient: Black pepper powder

Black pepper is known to possess the ability to kill microbes and fungi that cause dandruff. It is also helpful in clearing out the scalp and skin acne.

Procedure:

Grind some black pepper in a blender to obtain its powder.



Mix it with water and apply it on to the scalp.



Leave it on for 30 minutes.



Rinse hair and scalp with a mild shampoo.

FYI: Black pepper powder can also be mixed with some lime juice or curd for best results.