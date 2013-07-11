It is essential to take good care of our hair. And, when we don't, it leads to a number of problems like dandruff, itchy scalp, hair breakage, hair loss, split ends or even smelly hair. So, what do we do? How do we get rid of these common hair care problems? For this, one needs to understand the actual cause of these problems.

Hair care problems often arise from an unhealthy scalp. If the roots of your hair are not strong enough, how will your hair be strong? And, most importantly, an unhealthy scalp can lead to bad odour. But, there's nothing to worry!

10 Natural Ways To Make Your Hair Smell Good

1. Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil is known for its deep hair conditioning properties. It makes your hair shiny, soft, and manageable while at the same time leaving a soothing fragrance. It also helps to treat dandruff and promotes hair growth. [1]

Ingredient

2 tbsp lavender essential oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of lavender essential oil and massage your scalp with it.

Apply the oil to your hair as well.

Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

You can also add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to your shampoo and use it to make your hair smell good.

2. Rosewater

Rosewater helps to soothe an irritated scalp and also helps to maintain the pH balance. It reduces the oiliness from your scalp and restores its shine while at the same time imparting a soothing fragrance to your hair.

Ingredient

Rosewater

How to do

Spray some rosewater on your hair every time you step out of the house and gently run your fingers through them. Leave it at that. Your hair will instantly smell good.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is known to boost hair growth. It also caters to a number of hair care problems like dandruff and hair fall as well.[2]

Ingredients

3-4 cinnamon sticks

2 tbsp honey

1 cup boiling water

How to do

Boil a few cinnamon sticks in a cup of water and let it simmer for a few minutes.

Turn off the heat and remove the sticks, discard them.

Add some honey in the water and mix it well.

Apply it to your hair and leave it on for about 45 minutes and then wash it off using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

4. Tomato juice

Loaded with vitamins and minerals, tomato possesses anti-inflammatory properties. They help to fight hair loss when applied topically on the scalp. Moreover, tomatoes also help to condition your hair and make it softer and smoother. Along with treating the dry and itchy scalp, tomatoes also help to impart a soothing fragrance to your hair. [3]

Ingredient

1 tomato

How to do

Squeeze the juice out of a tomato and apply it to your hair.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

5. Lemon

Lemon is one of the most preferred and effective remedies for treating smelly scalp and hair. The antibacterial properties of lemon ensure that it fights off bad odour-causing bacteria. It also imparts a calming fragrance to your hair. [4]

Ingredient

1 lemon

How to do

Squeeze the juice out of a lemon and add it to a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the lemon juice and apply it to your hair.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

6. Jasmine oil

It is no secret that Jasmine flowers have a calm and soothing fragrance. And, so does the oil. It not only helps to strengthen the roots of your hair, but also makes your hair shiny and soft. Jasmine oil also possesses antimicrobial properties that help in fighting scalp infections. [5]

Ingredient

2 tbsp jasmine oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of jasmine oil and massage your scalp with it.

Apply the oil to your hair as well.

Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

You can also add a few drops of jasmine oil to your shampoo and use it to make your hair smell good.

7. Hibiscus oil

Hibiscus oil has a number of benefits attached to it. Apart from the soothing irritated scalp and lending it a soothing fragrance, hibiscus oil also prevents premature greying of hair and tackles hair care problems like hair fall, split ends, dry and damaged hair, and hair breakage.[6]

Ingredient

2 tbsp hibiscus oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of hibiscus oil and massage your scalp with it.

Apply the oil to your hair as well.

Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

You can also add a few drops of hibiscus oil to your shampoo and use it to make your hair smell good.

8. Baking soda

Baking soda helps to maintain the pH balance of your scalp. Baking soda is one of the most preferred choices of those who have an oily scalp as it tends to leave your hair dry. Moreover, baking soda also helps in removing foul odour from your hair, thus making it smell good.

Ingredient

1 tbsp baking soda

How to do

Mix some baking soda in some water until you get a consistent mixture.

Dampen your hair and apply the baking soda mixture to it.

Allow it to stay for a few minutes and then wash it off using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

9. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has a number of hair care benefits to offer. When used as a hair rinse, it helps to maintain the pH balance of your scalp. It also prevents moisture loss and promotes healthy hair along with eliminating bad odour.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Combine apple cider vinegar and water in equal quantities in a bowl.

Add some tea tree oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once in 15 days (twice a month) for desired results.

10. Aloe vera

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin on your scalp. It also conditions your hair and makes it softer and smoother with prolonged use. Besides, aloe vera is also known to remove bad odour from your scalp and hair. [8]

Ingredient

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera leaf and add it to a bowl.

Use a brush to apply aloe vera gel to your hair.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off using your favourite shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

Tips To Make Your Hair Smell Good

One of the easiest ways to make your hair smell good is to spray perfume on your comb or brush.

Tea bags are another great way of making your hair smell good. You can simply soak a few tea bags in some water and then use it on your hair and rinse.

Wash your hair regularly to ensure that your locks smell good all day long.

Another way to make your hair smell good is to use a dry shampoo. It is one of the best solutions when you notice that your hair is becoming greasy and you do not have enough time to wash it.

You can also use a fragrant leave-in conditioner to make your hair smell good.

Another essential thing to remember is that one should always keep changing their pillow covers.